The head of community diplomacy, Josep Borrell, yesterday sent a unique response to the letters that the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, sent to the Twenty-seven regarding their security proposals in Europe. In this coordinated response, which gives an image of the bloc’s unity, the EU demands that Russia opt for the path of dialogue within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

This was announced yesterday by Borrell himself in a message posted on his social networks. “I have replied on behalf of the EU Member States to the letters they received from Minister Lavrov. Tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” he noted. Brussels continues with its requests to Moscow to “de-escalate” the tensions on the border with Ukraine and “reverse the military concentration”.

The Russian letters to each of the member states have been seen as an attempt by Russia to divide the bloc, whose members have conflicting opinions about the depth of the sanctions against Moscow if it continues with the aggression against Ukraine. The EU, on the other hand, has coordinated with NATO – which also responded by letter to the Kremlin – and demands that Moscow use the OSCE framework to advance the dialogue on security issues.

Although the content of the letters has not been made public, European sources assure that they do not include new security proposals such as those raised by French President Emmanuel Macron in his meeting with Vladimir Putin.