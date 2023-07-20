International politics often has little weight in general election campaigns. However, this time there are two hot spots that confront the main parties: the European Union and Moroccan relations. As for the 27, PSOE and PP maintain their Europeanist principles, which only differentiate them in small nuances. Another thing is its two social potentials for government. And it is that both Sumar and Vox demand reforms in the community model in their electoral problems. Of course, while those of Yolanda Díaz demand a deepening of social rights and more open institutions, those of Santiago Abascal demand the return of powers to sovereign countries.

Morocco is the other major point of conflict. In 2022, Sánchez did a 180-degree turn in Spanish foreign policy by partly acknowledging Rabat’s claims to Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony.

Maintain Sánchez’s leadership within the EU

The PSOE pulls from presidentialism in its electoral program in what refers to the EU. “The Government of Pedro Sánchez has led the responses to the covid-19 crisis and the economic and social consequences of Putin’s war in Ukraine within the European Union,” it is stated beforehand by way of introduction.

The Socialists assure that during the Spanish Presidency of the European Union, they will continue to offer the “leadership and political impulse necessary for Spain to continue being the engine of Europe and for the European project to continue advancing.” The polls will dictate on Sunday if it is Sánchez who concludes this presidency in December or Alberto Núñez Feijóo does it in his place. The PSOE is committed to promoting community renewable energy and replacing the unanimity of the 27 by a qualified majority in matters of international policy and common security.

The situation in Western Sahara pits the socialist program against that of its three main rivals. Sánchez’s formation defends his change of position in 2022. “We will continue to deepen the new stage in our bilateral relations with Morocco, in which we have signed about twenty agreements to strengthen cooperation in the fight against trafficking in persons and against terrorism, migration cooperation, or the promotion of export companies and Spanish companies in Morocco,” justify the Socialists.

Integration is compatible with national interests

“We believe in the European Union as an area of ​​freedom, democracy and well-being in which integration is perfectly compatible with the defense of national interests.” The PP program begins its section on the EU in this way, which is a declaration of intent before a Vox that, together with other parties of the European radical right and governments such as the Italian Giorgia Meloni or the Hungarian Viktor Orbán, advocate dismantling the community institutions. Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s training summarizes his commitments to European integration in eight headings. In them, he generally defends working for an EU capable of defending its interests and projecting its values ​​in the world with a single voice. The PP agrees with Sumar, in a different tone, regarding less dependence on the integrity of the Union with respect to NATO. “We will promote the Europe of security and defense, as well as an industrial and technological base complementary to the Atlantic Alliance,” he points out.

Morocco is the reason for attacking Sánchez, whom the popular accuse of having dynamited relations with Algeria in 2022, when it was the main gas supplier to Spain. “The different governments have known how to maintain a reasonable balance between Morocco and Algeria without forgetting our responsibilities to the Saharawi people,” say those from Feijóo, although they do not delve into alternatives to mediate in the conflict between Morocco, Algeria and the Saharawis since 1975.

Reversing the socialist turn around Western Sahara

The leftist coalition calls for an autonomous Europe with its own voice in the world, which includes a distance from NATO to achieve common security for the 27. In 55 measures, its program calls for a reform of the EU treaties to shield social Europe. “We will promote an overcoming of the Stability and Growth Pact to promote and not penalize public investment and the expenses associated with them and thus move towards a new model of economic governance that prevents a return to the neoliberal Europe of austerity”, promises Sumar.

The PSOE turn on the situation in Western Sahara led to a rift in the coalition and also appears in Yolanda Díaz’s program, in which she promises to reverse “quickly” the change of position adopted in 2022 and to support the free self-determination of the Saharawi people.

Military deployment in Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands to prevent invasions

The Formation of Santiago Abascal maintains that “the EU institutions have taken a derivative of the dissolution of the sovereignty of the member states and submission to radical environmental and ideological lobbies.” Given this, Vox proposes a series of measures that include returning to the member states the leading role “against the community bureaucracy” that no one chooses, defending the primacy of the Constitution over European law or rejecting “any European initiative that implies more green obligations”. With regard to Morocco, the radical right includes its main proposals in the security and defense sections, and they include military deployment on the borders of Ceuta, Melilla and the Canary Islands in the face of “invasions promoted from neighboring states” as well as putting pressure on NATO to guarantee the membership of both autonomous cities in Spain.