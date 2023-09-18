EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The name of the Amazon, the largest forest in the world, has resonated thousands of kilometers in recent days, in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. The representatives of Economy and Finance of the European Union and Latin American countries arrived in the Galician city on Friday to finalize the projects in which to invest the 45,000 million euros that the Twenty-Seven promised to disburse on the other side of the Atlantic. The great lung of the planet was the great point of interest of the 60 countries and participating economic actors gathered, who launched new initiatives and revealed interest in its preservation.

The president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn, presented at a breakfast the Amazonia Always, a program still in development that seeks to bring together initiatives and strengthen collaboration between financial organizations to scale economic resources and generate the greatest impact in the territory. Goldfajn did not specify the economic figures of the megaproject or the forecasts they had until now, but he announced that they will seek to have clear specifications for COP30, the international climate meeting that will be held in Belém do Pará (Brazil) in 2025.

“We are calling everyone, and telling them: ‘We are going to work together,’” he said in a press conference after the first informal conversation of the Santiago meeting. The president of the IDB mentioned some organizations that have already signed the project, such as the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), the intergovernmental group made up of eight Amazonian countries; the IDB Cities Network; or the Green Coalition, which brings together 20 public banks in the region.

Beyond a lung

The Amazon maintains great importance internationally due to its capacity to absorb millions of tons of carbon dioxide, but also due to the amount of biodiversity, ecosystems and resources it contains. The great green lung of the planet represents between 4% and 6% of the total surface of the Earth; and between 25% and 40% of the surface of America, according to ACTO data.

At the beginning of summer, the EU put into force a regulation to stop deforestation in the world. This document prohibits the entry into community territory of products that use wood from deforested areas. The regulations were taken with suspicion on the other side of the Atlantic, seen as protectionist and somewhat colonial measures. In a statement released by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was criticized that the regulation has a “punitive and discriminatory nature” against small producers. That same document was signed by 10 Latin American countries (Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic), Indonesia (which has one of the largest tropical forests in the world), Costa de Ivory, Ghana, Malaysia, Nigeria and Thailand.

The climate change manager of the development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, CAF, Alicia Montalvo, tells this newspaper that, sometimes, the plans for the care of the Amazon started from a diffuse focus, which only takes into account change. climate, leaving aside the inhabitants of the territory. “We have to protect it because many people live there who have especially harsh living conditions that we are not helping them solve. We are not giving them livelihoods and we tell them that the livelihoods they have are destroying nature. […] I think the main challenge is how to prepare the quality of life and provide systems so that people can live in decent conditions. Sometimes I ask myself the question: if these indigenous communities lived in a desert area, would we be considering the same thing? ”He explains. The Amazon basin has 48 million inhabitants who make up 400 indigenous peoples who speak more than 300 different languages.

The project Amazon Always, reflects the interest of the organizations gathered in Santiago in the forested territory. CAF was one of the signatory banks of the initiative, but has also developed some of its own projects. In 2020, together with OCTA, it signed the Resilient Economy – Amazonia 2030 action to promote the flow of information between institutions and intergovernmental organizations. Montalvo considers it essential to strengthen regional collaborations for the viability of the projects. “The main problem, or one of them, is that the institutions work country by country, and we have to work in an integrated way,” he summarizes. The development bank has taken the first steps in a critical roadmap for the Amazon, with which they try to map the opportunities and problems that extend throughout the territory. In this path they mark five axes of action, which start from work with biodiversity to ecotourism and the social development of the native population – with education, health or land ownership projects.

The points of a “historic” meeting

The acting first vice president of Spain, Nadia Calviño, spoke after the meetings between the EU and Latin American countries that a common commitment on the part of all countries was needed to safeguard the extensive forest. “Taking care of the Amazon is a global responsibility due to its fundamental impact on the fight against climate change, on the quality of water and air, and on the prosperity of the entire planet,” explained the minister, who has served as host of the meeting these days, due to Spain’s turn to hold the presidency of the EU Council.

The countries gathered in Santiago arrived at the place to carry out the nearly 130 projects agreed last July at the EU-Celac Summit, the same meeting in which this investment of 45,000 million euros was promised in the territory of Latin America and Caribbean. And there were some concretions. The 60 countries and economic actors agreed on the need for the disbursement to be carried out through a green, digital agenda focused on human development, the axes of work that have marked their conversations over the last week.

“We have talked about real projects and we have unanimously shown the determination to establish a governance framework that guarantees that these projects will become a reality,” Calviño explained. The meeting did not fully define the work on which the investments would be allocated or what forms of financing they will use for this, since, they affirm, they will vary depending on each case. What the meeting did leave is a horizon date: 2027. “We want these 45,000 million euros to be executed between now and 2027,” defended the president of CAF, Sergio Díaz-Granados.

The event – ​​branded “historic” before it began – has meant a new rapprochement of the positions of both parties. The 45 billion euros promised by the EU were part of the Global Gateaway, the European initiative to promote the “fair, ecological and digital” transition in a changing geopolitical context (as a result of events such as the War in Ukraine or the increase in power of China globally). The investment also marked an important contact between the two regions, which together have more than 1 billion people (14% of the planet’s population) and 21% of the GDP. The first Summit was defined by the Brazilian president, Luis Inazio Lula da Silva, as a “tremendous success” as soon as the meeting ended.