It should have been the finishing touch to what China had promised would be its “year of Europe”. However, the coronavirus swept away a summit in the German city of Leipzig in which it was intended to announce an ambitious investment agreement between the two blocks. The times of the pandemic have ended up imposing a meeting by videoconference between the leaders of the EU and Chinese President Xi Jinping in which Brussels and Beijing seek to close the gap on Monday that has been widened by existing dissensions in various fields, from the commercial to human rights.

Neither photography nor joint statement. The technology will finally connect, on the one hand, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel; the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel with Xi, on the other. The participation of the Chinese president, and not the prime minister, highlights China’s interest in a meeting whose success will also be measured by progress in the long-awaited investment agreement, which both parties have been negotiating for six years.

The hostilities with the United States have led China, according to community sources, to accelerate the work of that pact. “China and the EU should adopt a flexible, practical and cooperative stance in the negotiations on the bilateral investment agreement, find a solution to the outstanding problems as soon as possible and close a comprehensive, balanced and high-level pact this year,” pointed out the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in his recent tour of five European countries.

However, the EU does not want to strike a deal at any price. The European bloc intends to take advantage of the clash between Washington and Beijing to demand greater symmetry and equal conditions in their commercial relations. Community sources indicate that progress has been made since the meeting last June, which served to verify the enormous differences between both parties. “Monday’s meeting will be decisive to see how far we can go and how much political capital can be spent to get this agreement closed before the end of the year,” says the president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wüttke.

European leaders come to the meeting with a more unanimous position among the Twenty-Seven than in any previous bilateral meeting. On other occasions, the EU accused the agreements linked to the new Silk Road that its partners were signing with Beijing. “Many countries have been losing the naive approach they had before and have assumed that China is a partner and a rival at the same time,” says a diplomat. Community sources explain that Angela Merkel, who has the rotating presidency of the EU, in view of the meeting intensified in recent weeks contacts with various capitals to carry a message of unity next Monday.

China also attempted a diplomatic offensive prior to this meeting. Its Foreign Minister visited Italy, France, the Netherlands and Germany, while State Councilor Yang Jiechi visited Spain and Greece. His reception, however, was very different from the homages of other times. “It is obvious that China and the European Union are becoming increasingly separated,” says Mikko Huotari, executive director of the Merics think tank.

China fears that the growing disagreements with the European bloc will lead to the formation of a US-EU bloc, especially if Joe Biden wins the presidential elections next November. The calculations in Brussels are that Beijing needs to get closer to the EU even with a victory for the Democrat, which would mean a verbal de-escalation, but not the end of the conflicts between the two powers.

Europeans will also want to know through Xi his new economic strategy, known as the “dual circulation”, and especially if it will mean a greater closure of the Chinese economy. The EU believes that the steps China has taken to open its market are insufficient. And it refers to what was published last Thursday by the European Chamber of Commerce in China, which regretted that the Chinese opening includes already very saturated sectors in which foreign firms cannot find a hole. “It is like letting foreign investors access the platform of a station when the train has already left for a long time,” says the document.

The EU also wants to move towards what it calls greater “strategic autonomy” after realizing the European dependence of the Asian giant in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals and the malaise caused by the so-called “mask diplomacy”. For this reason, Brussels wants to take advantage of the recovery plans to relaunch Europe in the industrial, digital and environmental fields. Alicia García-Herrero, chief economist for Asia at Natixis and researcher at Bruegel, predicts that the summit will be “empty of content” as an agreement has not yet been reached and recalls that there are European concerns about the national security law for Hong Kong, that Minister Wang saw him go out in each of the capitals he visited. “There have been too many clashes and few agreements in recent months for the summit to come to fruition,” he says. “Nobody in Europe wants decoupling,” Huotari concludes, “but stakeholders no longer accept unconditionally the promise that things are going to change in the near future.”