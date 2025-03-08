The president of the European Council, António Costahas recognized that at the last summit community leaders have begun to reflect on the possibility that the European Union itself ends up being the guarantee of defense for Ukraine. In view of the impossibility … That the invaded country can fit in NATO, taking into account the abrupt change of opinion by the United States, the question of the protection of Ukraine after the war, as a deterrence of deterrence for Moscow, would fall on the treaty that collects the commitment of joint defense between the member countries.

«A stronger European defense also provides deterrence to Ukraine. Our efforts to strengthen European defense will also benefit Ukraine, because the security of Ukraine is the core of the security of Europe, ”Costa said at the end of the Extraordinary European Council Meeting aimed precisely to approve the commission’s proposal to establish an urgent rearma policy for all countries, which could cost up to 800,000 million euros in four years.

In the same speech, he referred more specifically to the possibility that as soon as the war ends, Ukraine becomes a member of the EU, which would allow him to benefit from the commitment of assistance by the 27 member countries. «We support Ukraine from the beginning of the invasion. We support it now and continue supporting it when the war ends and becomes a member of the EU », which will open the door to” evaluate security guarantees “for this country” within the treaty. “

Indeed, Article 222 He says that «the Union and its Member States will act together with a spirit of solidarity if a Member State is the object of a terrorist attack or victim of a natural or human catastrophe. The Union will mobilize all the instruments available, including military media made available to the Member States ». However, with more roundness, article 42.7 establishes with all the forcefulness that “if an EU country is the victim of an armed aggression in its territory, the other EU countries have the obligation to help you and assist you with all the means at your disposal.”

The writing of this article in 2007 intended that the concept not interfere in the forecasts of the Washington Treaty that in its article 5 establishes in a very clear way that “an attack against an ally is considered an attack against all allies.” And the main difference is that then some members, mainly the United Kingdom, considered it as a formula that could pretend to replace NATO to which all EU countries do not belong. Since then, there are not only two new NATO members (Sweden and Finland), but the alliance matters an unexpected situation, shaking by an extravagant policy by the American president Donald Trump, which is from afar the most important member and that does not even hesitate to openly threaten an allied country like Denmark to appropriate the island of Greenland.

At present, 23 of the 27 EU members are also from NATO, but the future of this organization must redefine itself at the summit of the next spring.

Costa’s words clearly indicate that EU members could explore this offer to Ukraine as a future member country, also taking advantage of another debate that is also on the table and that is the “Europeization” of the protection of the French nuclear umbrella, which remained as a secondary element until Trump’s policy has damaged confidence in that of North American nuclear deterrence. The proposal launched by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been well received by the French president, Emmanuel Macrondespite the warnings that this could not only cause a reaction by Russia, but could be understood as an offense by the United States.

Emergency situation

Florent Parmentierthe current general secretary of the Center for Research at the Faculty of Political Sciences of Paris, thought precisely that what has been decided at the Summit on Thursday would be the reflection of an emergency in security. Parmentier considers that the situation “are becoming increasingly urgent as we feel Russian-American control over the destiny of Ukraine. If we take into account the defense of Europe, which is a broader issue, the Europeans will probably take several years to reach the end of the process, that is, to be able to guarantee the security of the continent alone ».

Speaking to a French radio, this expert recognizes that “the EU has never been considered maximum guarantor of his own securitybut the abrupt end of the war in Ukraine may lead us to think differently under the pressure of some form of American withdrawal from the continent ».

The pressure for the EU to reinforce its military capabilities is increasingly pressing, even taking into account that the absolute competition in defense and security corresponds exclusively to the member countries and that even the steps that are taken towards a sharing of military media are increasingly broad. Reality has passed over all this in recent weeks.

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tuskwhose country already spends 4% of its GDP in defense, is one of those who believe that Europeans should be able to guarantee our own security and that of Ukraine in a phrase that has been repeated a lot these days: “five hundred million Europeans are asking them to defend us 300 million Europeans of 180 million Russians.” The essential issue is the construction of solid security guarantees for the EU and only after we can consider that we can offer a guarantee to the Ukrainians.