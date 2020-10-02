The European Union is ready to expand sanctions against Belarus if the situation in the republic does not improve. This was announced on Friday, October 2, by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

“The EU is ready to introduce more restrictive measures if the situation does not improve,” he wrote in Twitter…

Borrell added that the European Union supports the Belarusian people and condemns “persecution and violence against people who exercise their fundamental rights.”

Earlier that day, the EU imposed additional individual sanctions against Belarusian officials, whom it considers involved in violence against protestors and falsified presidential election results.

The list, in particular, includes the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, Yuri Karaev, the commander of the OMON, Dmitry Balaba, and the deputy commander of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Khazalbek Atabekov. In total, 40 people fell under EU sanctions.

Also on October 2, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry made a statement about the possible withdrawal of Minsk from joint programs and the severing of diplomatic relations with the European Union in the event of further promotion of the “sanctions flywheel”. The department announced the introduction of its own sanctions list by the republic in response to the EU’s actions against the country’s officials.

On September 29, Great Britain and Canada imposed sanctions against President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and a number of other high-ranking officials of the republic. They are banned from entering these countries, and their assets in the British jurisdiction will be frozen.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. After that, opposition rallies began in the country, disagreeing with the voting results, according to which Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the votes.