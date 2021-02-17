The European Commission on Wednesday launched its plan to prepare the EU for the Coronavirus mutations already identified (such as those that have been detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa or Brazil) and those that could arrive. All of them with a higher degree of transmissibility. The proposal, preceded by the controversy over the delays in the supply of vaccines that have placed Ursula von der Leyen in its lowest hours, has been intended to load of significance with a formal presentation led by the president of the Commission herself, accompanied by the press room of several of its chief curators.

The Brussels project, which has been identified as ‘Hera Incubator’ would involve researchers, biotechnology companies, manufacturers and public authorities of the EU. And it emphasizes three key points: detection, accelerating the process in the authorization of new sera and increasing its production.

Regarding the identification of variants, the Commission advocates developing more tests across the EU. For this, 75 million euros would be allocated. The objective, it is stated, «to achieve 5% of genome sequencing»Of positive PCRs to help identify variants, monitor their spread, and assess their impact on transmissibility; All this accompanied by a more intense research work and information exchange that Brussels would support with a complementary coverage of 150 million euros.

In addition, ‘Incubator Hera’ would strengthen the ‘Vaccelerate Covid-19’ clinical trials network, which brings together sixteen Member States and five associated countries, including Switzerland and Israel, ‘to exchange data and progressively also include children and young adults in the different trials ”.

At the same time, the Community Executive proposes to accelerate the approval procedure for the anticovid vaccines. To this end, he advocates changes in the regulatory framework so that the EMA (European Medicines Agency) can be more agile in decision-making. On the one hand, by receiving information from laboratories in almost real time. But also contributing to these guidelines on legal requirements and speeding up the certification of possible new manufacturing plants, among other measures. At this point, a new category of “emergency clearance” is proposed for sera.

Buying dose



Brussels will also strengthen its policy of advance purchase of doses (2,600 million have been acquired to date with six laboratories of which only around 30 million have been distributed). Although to avoid conflicts with the industry and prevent cuts in deliveries (friction with Pfizer or Moderna, but mainly the clash with the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca), the new contracts will be accompanied by «a detailed and credible plan showing capacity to produce vaccines in the EU, within a reliable time frame. ‘ And this without excluding agreements with manufacturers from other parts of the planet “if necessary, as long as they comply with European safety requirements”. What formally opens the way to other formulas of proven effectiveness such as the Russian ‘Sputnik V’.

Here, the project stresses that work has to be done in “close collaboration with manufacturers to help monitor supply chains and address identified production bottlenecks”; support the manufacture of additional vaccines against the new variants. And develop a “voluntary and targeted” licensing mechanism to facilitate technology transfer.

‘Our priority is to ensure that all Europeans have access to safe and effective vaccines as soon as possible. At the same time, the new variants that are rapidly emerging force us to adapt our response more quickly, “stressed Von der Leyen during the presentation of the plan, which, in his opinion,” uses all available resources to allow us to respond to the challenge. “