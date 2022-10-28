It’s official. The Commission, Parliament and Council of the European Union have reached an agreement to reduce the CO2 emitted by cars and vans by 100% by 2035, which means an effective ban on the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

This measure comes with intermediate goals, such as

the 55% reduction in emissions by 2030compared to the figure for 2021. According to figures from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Europe (ACEA), one in five cars sold on the continent in 2021 was a plug-in.

By the end of the decade, they expect this figure to rise to 60% of the sales mix. This would mean placing the European Union as the region in the world with the greatest adoption of zero-emission mobility, something in which it is heading with the construction of gigafactories and the allocation of electric models.

“This unprecedented decision has unfathomable consequences,” says ACEA Chairman and CEO of BMW,

Oliver Zipse. “The European automotive industry has faced the challenge of providing these electric cars, but we want to see that the conditions are met to reach the ambitious goals: renewable energy in abundance, a public and private charging infrastructure, as well as access to raw materials. ».

From the environmental association Transport & Environment (T&E), «the EU needs a solid industrial strategy that requires the use of local components in the manufacture of EVs and batteries,

to be able to ensure that the Union’s car manufacturers remain at the forefront to lead the global race in this kind of green technology.”

According to the person in charge of Electromobility of the organization,

Julia Poliscanova, “it is imperative that manufacturers produce more electric vehicles and batteries within Europe. On the demand side, policies are needed to help low-income families access electric cars.”

The members of ACEA request a mid-term review of the CO2 objectives approved yesterday, to assess whether the established goals regarding electricity market shares or the development of recharging infrastructure are being met.

Previously, the association had considered a 55% reduction in 2030 to be

“too aggressive”, for which it would have been necessary to install seven million charging points. For this reason, they had proposed that 2028 as a tentative date to reassess the decarbonization plans.

From ACEA they contemplate the use of synthetic fuels as an alternative for the fleet of thermal cars still circulating in the European park. In the words of the general director of the organization,

Sigrid de Vries: “Technology neutrality is essential for European industry to remain agile in responding to changing circumstances.”