Friday, December 8, 2023, 11:47 p.m.



| Updated 11:53 p.m.

After more than thirty-five hours of discussions, the negotiating teams of the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament managed to close this Friday, at the stroke of midnight, an agreement for a pioneering regulation on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The European regulation wants to identify the content generated by this type of technology and establishes several categories to prohibit the use of those considered dangerous and monitor risky ones.

Already on Thursday, the European Union (EU) managed to agree on certain elements of the law, such as those regarding the regulation of foundational models such as Chat GPT. But the full text has had to wait until this Friday due to differences between the Member States and the European Parliament on the use of biometric surveillance systems – among which is facial recognition – in public spaces. The European Parliament wanted to strictly prohibit the use of this type of technology, while countries demanded that it be allowed in cases where national security is at stake and always under judicial authorization.

The President of the European Commission celebrated the agreement with a message in which she highlighted that it is a “single legal framework” for the development of an AI “that we can trust” and that safeguards security and fundamental rights. .