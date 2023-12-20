After a decade of disputes, this Wednesday, December 20, the European Union (EU) reached a “historic” agreement on a broad reform that dictates new rules to manage irregular arrivals of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East. The document proposes an equitable distribution of migrants among the members of the bloc of 27 countries. However, it also toughens the conditions for accessing asylum.

The agreement was reached after intense conversations that lasted all night on Tuesday, December 19 and were known in the early hours of this Wednesday. It aims to provide the 27 EU countries with a predictable mechanism to respond to existing needs in migration matters, including border protection.

It is a set of rules aimed at distributing the cost and responsibility of hosting asylum seekers across the bloc, limiting the number of people entering and facilitating the deportation of those whose applications fail.

Visibly tired after the daythe representatives of the presidency of the Council of the EU, the European Parliament and the European Commission explained the main points of the agreement in a conference.

“Let us not underestimate the risk if we had not reached such an agreement. Today is a historic day, this means, hopefully, that Member States will feel less inclined to reintroduce internal borders because the influx is being managed,” he said. the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described it as “a very important decision” that “will ease the burden on countries that are particularly affected, including Germany.”

And the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, assured his country's Parliament that the pact “will allow us to have better, more humane and better coordinated management of our borders and migratory flows.”

Although the agreement is not yet final and for its reform to come into force, a final pact on its 9 parts must be reached before February, as well as be transcribed into law before the elections of June 6 to 9, 2024, Its disclosure to the public occurred just after the French Parliament approved a controversial immigration bill that gave that country the ability to deport foreigners in an irregular situation.

What changes with the new migration agreement in the EU?

The new regulations cover faster screening of irregular migrants when they arrive in the EU, procedures for handling asylum applications, rules for determining which country in the bloc is responsible for processing applications and ways to address future crises.

Under the pact, frontline states will conduct rapid checks on all arrivals and take facial images and fingerprints.

People considered a security risk or whose asylum claims are considered likely to fail (including those of children and women) may be held in border detention centers and face expedited deportation, with the aim of preventing them from remaining within the block for years.

Their claims would be processed in a maximum of 12 weeks and, if rejected, applicants would have to be returned to their countries of origin within a further 12 weeks.

A measure that is expected to be applied to all those who are considered uncooperative, or those who come from countries with low asylum recognition rates in the EU, such as India, Tunisia and Turkey.

The so-called New Pact on Migration and Asylum includes five regulations and four other pieces of legislation that were collected from projects that had little success in 2016. It contains reinforced control of arrivals to the territory of the 27 countries and the closure of centers near the borders. to return those who do not have the immediate right to obtain asylum in the EU.

In addition to the “mandatory solidarity” mechanism that forces member countries to help states under migratory pressure, with the new pact mandatory refugee quotas were discarded after the failure of the previous Commission, and instead, now “ a la carte”, to the refugees that each country will host.

Already underway, it means that the Member States must help with a partner that is overwhelmed by the arrival of migrants, relocating part of the people to its territory, or paying assessed compensation for each migrant it rejects, estimated at around 20,000 euros per year.

With this scenario, a distribution of the burdens in immigration matters is intended. The Bloc has said that it hopes to receive 30,000 people each year in a joint system, a number that is estimated to be divided among the 27 members or to be monetarily compensated to those who support the largest number of people.

An action that would be calculated based on the size of the GDP and population of each country, and which would take into account the number of people arriving through irregular border crossings, through maritime rescue operations, or any other method that migrants use to reach European territory.

However, in reality and not on paper, southern countries, such as Italy and Greece, are concerned that the document is not viable due to the constant refusals of some States to welcome people, or because those countries further away from the Borders tend to delay in admitting arrivals or “complicate the schemes” of solidarity, making “their real effect null,” as the Greek MEP argues.

“Cruel” measure or “equitable” agreement?

Because of these conditions, while EU officials welcomed the agreement, human rights groups such as Amnesty International, Oxfam, Caritas and Save the Children criticized the changes. Civil organizations pointed out in an open letter that the package of measures would create a “cruel system” that is unviable.

After learning of the binding pact and after tensions in France, also due to immigration discussions, human rights groups also assured that the plan could revive tragic scenes that have been repeated on several occasions on the Greek islands, creating overcrowded migrant camps in the limits of the EU.

International organizations assured that this new mechanism could lead to prolonged detention of minors and that the document focuses on “keeping people away, instead of helping those most in need”.

For her part, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, described the agreement as “historic” and added that, although it is not perfect, it achieves “a balance between solidarity and responsibility (…) Much better for all of us than that we had had before.

After 2015, when almost two million irregular migrants and asylum seekers arrived in member countries of the community bloc, mostly fleeing the war in Iraq or Syria, EU states have pointed fingers at each other to find culprits at the peak. of migrants knocking on their doors.

The EU has since tightened its external borders and asylum laws and struck deals in the Middle East and North Africa to allow more people to stay there.

Desperate measures that had not given, at all, the result that European countries expected, since according to EU figures, At least 100,000 irregular immigrants arrived in the Old Continent in 2020 and until November of this year alone the figure increased to more than 250,000 people.

Meanwhile, Hungary and Poland, the EU's strongest voices against immigration from the Middle East and Africa, continue to voice their criticism.

Previously, the leaders of both countries have indicated that they were forced to accept the pact, even though they voted against it.

With AP and Reuters