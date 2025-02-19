The EU agrees new sanctions to Russia in full conversations of Trump and Putin

The EU has agreed the 16th package of sanctions to Russia for the war in Ukraine. The decision, scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the invasion, coincides with the beginning of the negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which have sat like a jug of cold water in Brussels for the exclusion of the community club as well as kyiv. Among the sanctions, there is the prohibition of importing Russia aluminum at a time when this material will have new US tariffs, as well as steel.

Europe faces the new relationship with Trump

The package deepens the measures to prevent Moscow from escaping the sanctions including another 73 ships of the so -called “ghost fleet” that helps that country to dodge oil restrictions. Likewise, they add eleven ports and Russian airports to prevent limiting the price of oil and other sanctions imposed by the EU to the products from that country.

Other thirteen banks will be exluked from the Swift International Banking System and financial transactions are prohibited with three other institutions.

53 new entities will also be included in the list of entities that are related to the military and industrial gear of Russia. As for the list of people and organizations, 48 ​​people and 35 entities are extended. The punishment entails, among other things, the prohibition of entry into European territory and the freezing of assets. With the interests of that frozen money in European banks, the EU agreed to contribute to the aid to Ukraine. Since the invasion in February 2022, about 2,400 people and organizations have been sanctioned to try to fully weaken Russian war machinery.

The Foreign Ministers will ratify next Monday the agreement reached at the ambassadors level this Wednesday and for which they have managed Entities in the package, such as the Russian Olympic Committee and two football clubs. “The era of sanctions is over. A new reality is emerging, with promising negotiations between the United States and Russia. We hope that relations will improve to the point where these sanctions can be completely abandoned, ”said Zoltan Covacs, the minister of that country, that that of the few that Secund Trump’s strategy.

