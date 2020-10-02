The Twenty-seven managed to avoid a new fiasco in foreign policy by managing to overcome the veto of Cyprus to impose sanctions on 40 members of Aleksandr Lukashenko’s regime. The EU will launch the procedure to punish the environment of the Belarusian leader this Friday. In return, the heads of state and government have had to toughen the terms of their future relationship with Turkey, guaranteeing Cyprus and Greece a carrot-and-stick policy. “No one can drive a wedge between us [los Veintisiete]. We hope that Turkey will stop its unilateral and illegal actions. This is a precondition for a positive long-term agenda, ”said the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

It took the Twenty-seven more than eight hours to move forward on two closely linked folders: Belarus and Turkey. The EU had been stuck for a month in imposing sanctions on the Lukashenko regime despite having rejected the validity of the elections and denouncing the repression of civil society in recent weeks. The fact that Canada or the United Kingdom had moved towards this step more decisively undermined the credibility of the partners. However, the list of sanctions targets does not include Lukashenko himself, on whom the United Kingdom did impose an assets freeze and a ban on traveling to that country.

The main stumbling block was called Cyprus. The country held that debate hostage until the EU did not stand firm with Turkey for its expansionist policy in the Eastern Mediterranean. The dialogue between Athens and Ankara in recent weeks suggested that Nicosia would eventually give in, but it was rejecting draft after draft of conclusions until the EU struck a tone that completely satisfied the country. Added to these complications were French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of the Turkish government for having made statements that it considers “reckless and dangerous” in support of Azerbaijan in its attempt to recover the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

At almost one in the morning, the Twenty-seven reached an agreement. Although Germany and Spain – and with nuances, France – had been in favor of advancing to a “peaceful solution” with Ankara, the EU had to raise the tone with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Von der Leyen told him that they had two “toolboxes” prepared: one with possible sanctions covered by Article 29 of the EU Treaty and Article 215 of the Lisbon Treaty and the other with a “positive agenda”. “We want a positive and constructive relationship with Turkey and this would be in Ankara’s interest,” he said in a joint appearance with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, who gave Erdogan two months, until December, to show that his attitude is also productive and reduce tensions in the region.

The EU was already seeking an agreement with Turkey before the drilling crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean to continue hosting the 3.7 million Syrian refugees currently living there. Especially after Erdogan threatened to let them go to Europe. However, Ankara not only wants to talk about migration or money, but also seeks a comprehensive agreement that considers other aspects, such as trade, energy or climate change.

Following Cyprus’ demands, the Twenty-seven agreed to conclusions in which they “strongly condemn the violations of the sovereign rights” of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey, which “must cease.” The EU calls on Ankara to refrain from these actions in the future and to accept Cyprus’s invitation to sit down for a dialogue to resolve their disputes. It also welcomes the dialogue with Athens and shows its full commitment to finding a global agreement for Nicosia within the framework of the United Nations.

Business relationships

However, he also opens his hand to Turkey and conveys that, if it maintains “constructive efforts” to stop “illegal activities”, the Council will launch a “positive” political agenda consisting of a modernization of the Customs Union, an intensification of commercial relations and continuous cooperation agreements on migration. It will be Charles Michel, together with the High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who will be in charge of formulating a proposal.

In fact, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU president in turn, highlighted above all the positive side of the agreement for Turkey, which, in addition to having the status of a candidate country for the EU, is an ally of NATO. “Now we want to ask for a constructive agenda with Turkey, provided that efforts to alleviate tensions continue, as has been done through certain actions in recent weeks,” Merkel said through a message.

This agreement, by hardening the tone with Turkey compared to previous drafts, has finally made it possible to unblock the sanctions with Belarus. The EU continues to condemn the “unacceptable violence” by the authorities over the peaceful protests, as well as the intimidation and arrests that followed the presidential elections. “We have decided to implement the sanctions. That is an important sign that we are credible, ”said Charles Michel.