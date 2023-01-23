The EU agrees a package of 500 million euros for the delivery of arms to Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) agreed on Monday to implement an additional package of 500 million euros (about 540 million dollars) to finance the delivery of arms to Ukraine, said diplomatic sources who agreed.

A package of 45 million euros for the training of Ukrainian troops was also approved.

The European ministers, meeting in Brussels, held a videoconference with the head of Ukraine’s diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, diplomats participating in the meeting told AFP.

Those 500 million euros will be used to pay countries of the bloc for the weapons and equipment sent to Ukraine.

The agenda of the meeting in Brussels is focused on discussing the situation in Ukraine and the possibility that countries of the bloc cede to Ukraine Leopard-type heavy tanks, produced by Germany, to face the advance of Russian troops.

Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania exert strong pressure on Germany to authorize the shipment of these tanks. For its part, the German government has sent signals of its willingness to authorize other European countries that possess these tanks to send them to Ukraine.

