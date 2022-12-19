The countries of the European Union (EU) have agreed on Monday to apply a ceiling of 188 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) to the price of gas imports to the continent. The proposal had been blocked for weeks by Germany and the Netherlands, who saw this mechanism as a risk to security of supply. However, the energy ministers have managed to bring positions closer and the tool will be adopted with the approval of Berlin, the abstention of Austria and the Netherlands and the ‘no’ of Hungary. This mechanism will be activated when 180 euros are exceeded in the European market for three days in a row and, at the same time, there is a difference of 35 euros with respect to international markets.

The final objective of the EU was to send a “strong signal” to the markets, that the block will not pay any price for gas in the context of the energy crisis derived from the war in Ukraine. And finally it has been achieved, although not unanimously. The Twenty-seven have adjusted the initial proposal from Brussels that raised a ceiling of 275 euros for gas, far from what countries like Spain, Belgium or Greece were asking for.

The mechanism will come into operation as of February 1, 2023 and will be activated automatically as soon as the three set requirements are met: a price higher than 180 euros/MWh for three consecutive days and with a difference of 35 euros compared to the rest of the markets. international. Once activated, the mechanism will apply for 20 days.

The main stumbling block in the negotiation has been the activation price, which some considered too high to go live and others too low. According to the French Minister of Energy, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, what is really important is that the correction mechanism allows monitoring and a rapid response in the event of activity, something that can be achieved by setting a “short” activation period. The numerous safeguards have ended up convincing Germany, until now the country that was most opposed to this measure.