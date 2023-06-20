The European countries have reached this Tuesday an agreement on the general orientation of the Nature Restoration Law. The standard, a key piece of the European Green Pact, wants to recover 20% of terrestrial and marine ecosystems by 2030; and of all those that need restoration in 2050, setting obligatory minimum objectives for the Member States. This agreement will serve to begin the trialogues with the European Parliament and Brussels is confident that it will be ready by the end of the year.

“Good news! The Council of the EU has agreed on a general orientation in the Nature Restoration law, showing responsibility to act urgently in the biodiversity crisis”, the European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, celebrated on his social networks. This law has been at the center of the controversy due to the opposition to it from the European People’s Party (PPE) in the parliamentary committees on Agriculture and Fisheries, first, and in the European Parliament, later.

The text agreed between the Twenty-seven is “balanced” as well as “ambitious”, as highlighted by the Swedish presidency of the Council of the EU. Thus, Member States must guarantee the restoration of at least 30% of terrestrial and marine habitats that are in poor condition, and recover 90% by 2050. European countries must also guarantee that these areas “are not deteriorate” and they will have to put in place the necessary measures to ensure that this does not happen.

The third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has stressed that “governments cannot live with their backs to nature”, while expressing her surprise at the rejection of this law by the European Popular Party. “It is not enough to preserve the physical foundations of our ecosystems, but rather proactive action is needed,” she pointed out. In addition, she has ensured that this law to preserve biodiversity is also “fundamental” for agriculture and the good state of water.