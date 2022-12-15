Reuters: EU agrees ninth package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union (EU) has agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. This is reported Reuters with reference to diplomats.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the written procedure for agreeing on the next package of restrictions will be completed by noon on Friday, December 16.

Previously RIA News reported that the EU may postpone the adoption of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia because of the position of Poland and the Baltic countries on the export of Russian grain.

The media reported that the European Union decided to expand the list of sanctioned goods banned from export to Russia. According to the draft of the ninth package of sanctions, Russia may be banned from supplying aircraft engines and their components, as well as laptops, hard drives, cameras and lenses. New sanctions should affect not only the aviation and space industries, but also the military-industrial complex and a number of other sectors of the Russian economy.