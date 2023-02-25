The European Union adopted this Saturday the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes, among other issues, a ban on the export of technology for military use and measures against Iranian companies that supply drones to Moscow.



The Twenty-seven reached an agreement at the ambassadorial level this Friday “in extremis”, coinciding with the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, and they gave themselves until 11:30 a.m. today to endorse the agreement.

The sanctions will be published in the next few hours in the Official Gazette of the EU as the last step. “Now we have the biggest sanctions ever imposed, depleting Russia’s war arsenal and biting deep into its economy. We are also increasing the pressure on those trying to circumvent our sanctions“, highlighted on Twitter the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“The tenth package of sanctions has been adopted,” the EU’s high representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, celebrated on the same social network, adding that the bloc “remains committed to its determination to make a dent in Russia’s war machine “.

Negotiations between the EU countries had stalled in recent hours due to the volume of synthetic rubber quotas that member states will be able to import from Russia, as Poland wanted to lower them, although the agreement was finally reached after more than twenty-four hours.

The agreed package includes, for example, stricter restrictions on the export of technology and dual-use items, targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities that support the war, spread propaganda or deliver drones used by Russia in the war.

It also includes 47 electronic components that Russia can use in its weapons systems, such as drones, missiles and helicopters, in such a way that taking into account the nine previous packages, all technological products found on the battlefield will have been prohibited.

The tenth package of reprisals against the Kremlin also sanctions seven Iranian companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard that manufacture the drones that Tehran is giving to Moscow to bomb Ukraine and initiates the procedure to suspend the broadcast licenses to RT Arabic and Sputnik Arabic.

“They are permanently under the direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation and have been used by it for its continuous and concerted actions of disinformation and war propaganda,” the EU Council explained in a statement.

The new measures include 121 Russian individuals and companies, including members of the Army “responsible for the deportation and forced adoption of at least 6,000 Ukrainian minors,” Borrell said.

“This is a clear violation of international law, including the Geneva convention,” as I raised at the UN Security Council, he explained. In the same way, it introduces new information obligations with respect to the funds and economic resources of sanctioned individuals and entities, as well as the reserves and assets of the Central Bank of Russia immobilized by the Member States.

On the other hand, it introduces a ban on offering gas storage capacity to Russian individuals (with the exception of part of liquefied natural gas facilities) with the aim of “protecting security of supply in the EU and preventing the supply of gas to be used as a weapon of war” by Moscow.

Although it is not part of this tenth round of sanctions, the Twenty-seven have promised to seek formulas with the G7 to sanction the import of Russian diamonds and, for now, they have not reached an agreement to sanction Rosatom, the Russian state company in charge of the development of nuclear energy, as requested by Ukraine.

