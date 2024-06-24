Monday, June 24, 2024, 10:18











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The European Union (EU) continues with its strategy to tighten the siege of the Russian economy, in the context of the war in Ukraine. This Monday the bloc approved the fourteenth package of sanctions against Moscow that incorporates 100 individuals and entities on its blacklist (for their collaboration with the aggression against kyiv) and includes energy measures such as limiting exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that have to do with Russian ships and construction projects.

The objective is none other than to limit and reduce Russia’s sources of income to finance the war in Ukraine and, at the same time, send a “strong signal of unity and support to Ukraine,” highlights the European Commission. The most important point of this new package of sanctions are the measures that target LNG transport vessels that support the war in Ukraine. This package “bans all future investments in and exports to LNG projects being built by Russia.” It also vetoes, after a transitional period of nine months, the use of European ports for the transport of Russian LNG and the import of this type of energy to terminals that are not connected to the European gas infrastructure.

Regarding ships, the European Commission points out that ships that have transported Russian military equipment, stolen Ukrainian grain or Russian LNG will be identified and will be prohibited from accessing European ports. The list of ships will be updated regularly to include those that support the Kremlin.

In addition, the new round of European sanctions includes 116 new entities and individuals whose actions have contributed to violating the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine. The incorporation of these 69 individuals and 47 entities brings to 2,200 the total number of people and companies on this blacklist, whose assets on European soil have been frozen.