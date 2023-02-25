The EU adopted the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union adopted the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions will affect the banking sector, advanced technologies, as well as Iranian companies. This is stated in the official site Council of the EU.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that the anniversary package of sanctions is aimed at those “who play an important role in the continuation of this brutal war.”

We will continue to escalate pressure on Russia – and will do so for as long as it takes until Ukraine is freed from brutal Russian aggression Josep Borrellhead of European diplomacy

Extension of the import ban

The European Union announced a ban on the import of Russian rubber and bitumen. Restrictions on the import of these particular goods are explained by the fact that they bring significant income to Russia.

In mid-February, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson reported that the European Union had stopped buying Russian coal and cut oil imports by 90 percent.

Parts and electronics bans

In the new package of restrictions, export bans have also been expanded. This time the ban affected critical technologies, industrial products and electronics. The restrictions included specialized vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines. In addition, sanctions have been imposed on goods for the construction sector that could be used by the Russian military, such as antennas or cranes.

In addition, the list includes electronic components that are used in Russian weapons systems, including drones, missiles, helicopters, “as well as specific rare earth materials, electronic integrated circuits and thermal imaging cameras.” Prior to this, Canada banned the export to Russia of certain chemicals that are used in the manufacture of electronics.

A number of companies were blacklisted

“Dual-use goods are also a target. Today’s decision expands the list of entities that directly support Russia’s military-industrial complex in its war of aggression by another 96 organizations, thereby imposing tougher export restrictions on them.

Moreover, the European Union blacklisted three banks from Russia. At the moment, the names of Russian financial institutions are not disclosed. It is specified that they will be named later on Saturday, February 25. At the same time, allegedly, the EU obliged European banks to notify the European Commission of the presence of restricted assets of the Central Bank, persons and companies included in the black lists.

In addition, the EU, within the tenth package of sanctions, imposed restrictions on seven Iranian companies that, according to the EU, are associated with Russia. This is the first time such measures have been taken. The companies that fell under the sanctions are not named. However, the EU notes that these companies produce military drones that were allegedly “used by the Russian military in a war of aggression, including against civilian infrastructure.”

The European Commission has calculated that the European Union has imposed trade restrictions against Russia in the amount of 11.4 billion euros. It also became known that, taking into account the new package of sanctions, almost half of EU exports to Russia now fell under restrictive measures.