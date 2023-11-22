Politico: The European Union will purchase shells for Kyiv outside the bloc if supplies fail

The EU is losing faith in its ability to meet Ukraine’s military needs – a million artillery shells by March, so the union is ready to purchase shells for Kyiv outside the bloc if deliveries fail. This fact was acknowledged by a high-ranking French diplomat in an interview with the publication. Politico.

“Until we come to this conclusion, we will not do this (buy abroad), but if we have to adapt, we will adapt,” this is how the diplomat answered the question of what would happen if it became obvious that the European Union would not be able to achieve the March goals. Thus, France is seriously moving away from its usual position of encouraging the purchase of European weapons and ammunition.

According to the diplomat, in the matter of military assistance to Ukraine, the EU countries are primarily focused on stimulating domestic manufacturers to increase industrial capacity for the production of ammunition, but “they know how to be flexible in supporting Ukraine.”

Earlier it was reported that against the backdrop of freezing German government spending until the end of the year, Berlin will have to make a choice between financial support for German business and assistance to Ukraine.