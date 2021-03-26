European leaders reviewed their vaccination strategy during the virtual summit they held this Thursday, marked by the deterioration of the relationship with the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca. The European Commission has already started the procedures for an arbitration process with the company in the face of repeated breaches of the delivery schedule by the company. The fiasco leaves community partners who opted for this vaccine in a vulnerable position, forcing them to rethink the distribution of doses from other laboratories that are available, particularly those from BioNTech-Pfizer. The summit also gave a new political boost to the vaccination certificate (better known as a passport), designed to facilitate mobility within the European Union.

The 27 governments of the Union attended the meeting concerned about vaccination campaigns that are not progressing at the expected pace. Austria is leading the revolt of the countries most affected by the lack of supply of AstraZeneca. This group, which includes Bulgaria, Slovenia, Latvia, the Czech Republic and Croatia, calls for a new distribution system (based so far on the population of each country) to obtain more doses of the additional 10 million produced by BioNTech in the last weeks.

The 27 agreed to tweak the 10 million pay-as-you-go system and include “a spirit of solidarity” towards countries with fewer resources and more affected by AstraZeneca’s supply failures. Community sources explained that a solidarity is already working de facto to deliver vaccines to those countries, in particular those that opted for AstraZeneca’s for financial reasons.

However, the community partners, led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, refuse to include Austria in the deal, a country with financial possibilities to have allowed any brand. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has been in a hidden confrontation with Merkel for months, demanded a part of the available doses at the summit.

“What Kurz has to do is acknowledge that he was wrong and stop blaming the EU,” says a diplomatic source, alluding to the recent statements by the Austrian Chancellor, who accused Brussels of having distributed vaccines with a poor system. transparent. Brussels recalls that the States had the option at the same time to buy their quota of vaccines of all brands. “Some preferred to save money and only opted for the cheapest ones; Others did not even buy all of them because in the first wave of the epidemic they came out almost unscathed and they thought that the virus would never reach them ”, points out a European source.

In the previous meetings with the delegations, the European Commission has sent, according to diplomatic sources, a message of tranquility and has assured that during the second quarter a production of 100 million doses per month will be reached between the different vaccines. This cruising speed, based mainly on the BioNTech-Pfizer product (200 million doses expected between April and June) will allow, according to the Commission, to reach the target of 70% of the vaccinated population before the end of the summer or even earlier. .

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, detailed during the meeting the number of doses expected in the first quarter (100 million) and those of the second quarter (360 million), figures that she had previously advanced. “It takes a few more months, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German Parliament on Thursday in a speech on the European summit. But the distrust in the capitals is evident after a first quarter that is about to close with just over 72 million doses distributed, 11.3% of the population vaccinated with one dose and almost 5% with the two necessary to achieve immunity. The EU had proposed to vaccinate 80% of the population over 80 years of age and health personnel by March. But in the first group, it has barely reached 25% with the two doses and in the second, around 50%.

For this reason, Von der Leyen defended that the EU be endowed with a mechanism that could block shipments to countries that do not export or are better than the Twenty-seven. “We want to make sure that Europe has a fair proportion of vaccines, and that if companies export it is because they comply with their commitments and do not jeopardize the guarantee of supply,” said the German at the end of the summit.

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, in charge of coordination with the laboratories, has identified 52 production centers. Breton, according to community sources, “is promoting collaboration between manufacturers or encouraging them to deepen it in cases where it already existed.” “It is absolutely vital that we continue working to improve vaccine production in Europe, and improve our ability to distribute them to member states,” said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

On Tuesday, with a view to the summit, Breton met with the permanent representatives of the 27 EU member states to give them the last hour of his work. “The message from Breton is very optimistic,” say diplomatic sources, who indicate that “after the communication failures of the first weeks, the campaigns will probably rebound and be a success from April.”

Von der Leyen stressed during the summit that since last December 1, a total of 77 million doses have left the EU to 33 countries. In addition, it has contributed 31 million doses to the Covax initiative to help vaccination in countries with fewer resources.

The tension between the Commission and AstraZeneca threatens to end in court. European sources indicate that the company led by Pascal Sariot is flagrantly violating the terms of the contract signed in August with the European Executive, which was expected to deliver 90 million doses in the first quarter and 180 million in the second. The laboratory expects to reach, at most, 30 million until March. And between April and June it has already announced a brutal cut, up to 70 million, and Brussels does not rule out that it could be even worse.

Targets in jeopardy

The collapse in the production and distribution of AstraZeneca jeopardizes vaccination goals and the hope of reaching the summer tourist season with a good part of the population immunized. Even so, the Commission hopes to save the summer season and continues to prepare a vaccination certificate to facilitate cross-border mobility.

The draft of the conclusions of the summit indicates that “the legislative and technical work for an interoperable digital certificate of covid-19 must advance urgently”. The project requires the approval of the Council of the EU and the European Parliament, where some MEPs view the initiative with suspicion due to its possible implications for the right to privacy, data protection and freedom of movement, fearing that it will be discriminate against unvaccinated people.