Politico: EU accused the US of making super profits due to the crisis in Ukraine and Europe

The EU is beginning to become furious over the actions of the administration of US President Joe Biden and accuse the American side of making super profits due to the crisis in Ukraine and Europe. Writes about it Politico.

The report notes that a split has occurred among senior European politicians, as more officials believe that the United States is cashing in on the current situation. The publication points out that, according to one of the European representatives, the United States is the country that benefits most from the situation in Ukraine, selling gas at high prices and a large number of weapons.

Also, resentment in the EU is growing over US environmental subsidies, which, according to Brussels, restrict trade and “threaten to destroy European industry.” “The US needs to understand that public opinion is changing in many EU countries,” another unnamed senior EU official quoted the publication as saying. At the same time, despite formal objections from Europe, Washington has so far shown no signs of backing down.

In addition, the article says, EU ministers and diplomats are disappointed that the Biden government is ignoring the impact of its domestic economic policies on European allies. According to a Politico source, when EU leaders discussed high energy prices with Biden at the G20 meeting in Bali, the American president was simply not aware of the consequences for the European Union.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the law adopted in the United States to reduce inflation, saying that it contradicts the norms of the World Trade Organization. He stressed that the United States sells their gas at a higher price than European countries. In addition, according to him, the state offers large-scale financial assistance to several sectors, which “completely removes the European project from the market.”