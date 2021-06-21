Saipem was included in the Top 10 ofIntegrated Governance Index (IGI) 2021 by EticaNews which measures the integration of sustainability in corporate strategies. Leading the ranking are Hera, in first position (it was in sixth place in 2020), followed by Snam ed Is in the (both in fourth place tied last year).

Hera confirms itself again this year in first place in theintegration of ESGs into the company’s finance, which analyzes the links between the company and responsible investors. The 2021 extraordinary survey area, dedicated to ESG Identity, or the company’s ability to enhance its sustainable identity, sees on the podium, in order, Enel, Hera and Saipem. At the top of the non-listed there are BNL BNP Paribas Group, Crédit Agricole Italy is Cap Holding. While Milan fair leads the podium of listed companies outside the top 100, ahead of Ovs and Sabaf.

Saipem, writes the company on LinkedIn “it turned out on the podium, in third place, in the Top 5 of ESG Identity, that is the 2021 extraordinary survey area dedicated to ESG Identity, which evaluates the ability of companies to enhance their sustainable identity. The IGI summarizes the positioning of companies in relation to key aspects of sustainability governance, such as the presence of a Sustainability Committee, a remuneration policy linked to ESG parameters, the degree of diversity in the Board and awareness of the company’s ESG identity. These new prestigious awards highlight the virtuous path of Saipem integration of the principles of governance and sustainability with strategic business activities “.

L’Integrated Governance Index, now in its sixth edition, is the only quantitative analysis model of the degree of integration of ESG factors in corporate strategies. Thanks to the awareness of the participating companies, the index is increasingly emerging as an indicator of the company’s ESG Identity. It involves, in addition to top 100 listed companies, Even the companies that drafted the DNF in 2019 (Consob basket) and the top 50 unlisted Italian companies.

The questionnaire was submitted, eliminating the overlapping of the sample, to a total of about 270 companies. Overall, around 340 managers took part in the questionnaire. In 2021, the number of companies analyzed increased: 80 companies they filled out the questionnaire against the 74 of 2020 and the 61 of 2019. They participated 62 listed companies is 18 not listed (they were 16 last year).

The index now covers the 60% of the companies of the Ftse Mib and the 50% of the top 100 Italian listed companies.