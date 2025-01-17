He Zurich Seville Marathon will count on the Ethiopian at the starting line Selemon Barega as a big star in the celebration of its 40th anniversary on February 23. After confirming Barega’s debut in this test, Jose Luis Sanz He highlighted that «Seville is an attraction for great athletes; “That a top-level athlete, like Selemon Barega, has chosen Seville and our marathon to debut at this distance proves it.” «We are working to turn the Zurich Seville Marathon into one of the best in the world and events like this prove it. I am convinced that the 40th anniversary edition of the Zurich Marathon of Seville is going to be historic,” highlighted the mayor.

The expectation for Barega’s debut in this distance is maximum in the world of athletics. Olympic gold in the 10,000 meters in Tokyo 2020, world champion in the 3,000 meters indoor track and runner-up in the world in the 5,000 metersas well as one of the best distance runners on the current scene, is in great shape after running the Valencia half marathon in 58:57 as part of his preparation for the Zurich Marathon in Seville, or being third in the Ethiopian trials of 10,000 meters with a stratospheric 26:34, prior to the last Olympic Games in Paris, where he was seventh. His personal best in the half marathon is 57:50less than 20 seconds from the world record, the seventh best in history.

Called to lead the world marathon

He Ethiopian will have three hares at his disposal for his expected debut over 42,195 meters, and although he will not decide until the week of the race the pace at which he will try to cover the test, it is the great favorite for victory on the Seville asphalt and to fight for one of the great brands of the year. Barega, due to quality, results, youth and career, is one of the figures called to lead the world marathon in the coming years.

Selemon Barega He trains in his country with a large group of top-level athletes and he decided to make his debut in Seville last summer, advised by teammates like Deresa Geleta (current winner and recordman of the Zurich Seville Marathon) and Alemu Megertu, winner of 2022 and also recordwoman of the Andalusian route, the flattest marathon in Europe and absolutely perfect for achieving great marks due to its privileged weather in Februarybecause it is at sea level and because of the design of the route with very few curves.









The Zurich Marathon of Seville, which is sponsored by ABC de Sevilla, celebrates its 40th edition on February 23, at 8:30 a.m., and has exhausted the 14,000 bibs available, its historical participation record. In its last edition it was among the six fastest marathons in history with up to eleven national records broken and became the event with the largest number of sub 2h10 and 2h15 athletes, and the second with sub 2h30 women of all time. In addition, it has already managed to surpass some of the participation records by 2025, with 21% of women registered (17% in the last edition) and more than half of foreign runners (53% compared to 47% in 2024).