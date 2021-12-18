Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been leading a “counter-offensive” for weeks to reclaim territory from the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front rebels, which it has been fighting since November 2020.

The Department of State Communications Service said, on Saturday, that the forces “succeeded in taking complete control of Sanka, Serenga and the towns of Waldia, Hara, Kubia, Robet and Kobo.”

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, he said, “Our allied forces (…) are pursuing the enemy forces that escaped destruction and fled.”

Since the end of October, both parties have confirmed that great progress has been made on the ground, and the control of some cities has changed several times.

Last Sunday, the rebels again captured the symbolic city of Lalibela, which is home to a world heritage site of the United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO), 11 days after the government announced it had retaken it.