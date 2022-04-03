the ethiopian Delso Gelmisa, 24, and the Kenyan Judith Jeptum, 26, won this Sunday in the Paris marathon with a time of 02:05:7 in the men’s table and 02:19:48 in the women’s, respectively. Breaking the dominance of African athletes, Frenchman Morhad Amdouni, 34, was placed third, finishing third, with 2h5:22, the fourth fastest time of a European in a marathon.

Jeptum, who succeeds the Ethiopian Tigist Memuye as the winner, He also managed to break the Paris marathon record with his mark below two hours and 20 minutes. In the first great victory of his career, Gelmisa beat his compatriot Seifu Tura in the final sprint and succeeds Kenyan Elisha Rotich in the gold, who in 2021 had set the test record in 02:04:21. Thus, the male podium had second to Tura (02h05:10) and Amdouni, while in the women’s, the Ethiopians Fantu Jimma (3h04) and Besu Sado (3h28) They climbed into the drawer.

In the Paralympic section, Frenchman Julien Casoli won (01:38:36), followed at 3 minutes and 18 seconds by the Spanish Jorge Madera Jiménez and at 9 minutes and 24 seconds by the Colombian Francisco Sanclemente. In the 42,195 kilometers of it, In this 45th edition, the race crossed the most emblematic points of the French capital: from the Champs-Elysées, its starting point, passing through the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower until ending at the Foch Avenue, near the Arc de Triomphe. Much of the route also passed through the Vincennes and Bois de Boulogne parks.