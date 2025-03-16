Their fell in 48 seconds the record of the test that achieved last year the Swiss of Eritreo Tadesse Abraham origin
The Ethiopian athlete Tesfaye Deriba established this Sunday the male record of the Zurich Marathon of Barcelona, with an official time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 13 seconds.
In this way, the record of the test that achieved last year the Swiss Erytrus Tadesse Abraham, with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 1 second.
The Ethiopian, who also improved his best personal brand (2h.07: 52, Hangzhou 2024), cemented his victory with a change of rhythm seven kilometers from the arrival, which allowed him to cross the finish line alone.
