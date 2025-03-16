The Ethiopian athlete Tesfaye Deriba established this Sunday the male record of the Zurich Marathon of Barcelona, ​​with an official time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 13 seconds.

In this way, the record of the test that achieved last year the Swiss Erytrus Tadesse Abraham, with a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes and 1 second.

The Ethiopian, who also improved his best personal brand (2h.07: 52, Hangzhou 2024), cemented his victory with a change of rhythm seven kilometers from the arrival, which allowed him to cross the finish line alone.