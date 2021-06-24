This Thursday, the Ethiopian National Army acknowledged responsibility for the bombing of a market in the troubled region of Tigray, in the north of the country, alleging that Tuesday’s attack was against rebel fighters and that no civilians were affected. However, doctors and witnesses on the ground report more than 60 dead and hundreds injured and, according to them, all are civilians.

Mutilated bodies, people with burns and shrapnel wounds, disappeared in the rubble, the blocking of ambulances and almost 70 dead, including several children. This is the result of an airstrike by the Ethiopian Army on a busy market in the town of Togoga, in the troubled northern region of Tigray, Ethiopia.

The attack could constitute a war crime if it is proven that it was an indiscriminate attack against the civilian population, as this is prohibited by International Humanitarian Law.

The bombing took place during the afternoon of Tuesday, June 22, but until this Thursday the country’s military authorities had not recognized its responsibility. And in doing so this Thursday, the military spokesman Getnet Adane alleged that there are no civilian victims among the deceased, but that they are combatants and that the bombardment responds to a military objective.

“Our planes have eyes, they can identify who is a civilian and who is a combatant. It is the age of technology. It was a success. Our heroic air force carried out a successful mission, ”said the Ethiopian colonel, denying the press, local residents and international organizations on the ground that have reported dozens of elderly, women and children among the dead and wounded.

The Ethiopian Army admits responsibility for the attack, but denies civilian casualties

According to the military authorities, the attack was aimed at massacring rebel fighters loyal to the Tigray Popular Liberation Front (TPLF) – the former ruling party in the region before the fierce internal war with the national Army. – that they would be gathered to commemorate the day of the Hawzen massacre in 1988, and that the military would have approached the market in civilian clothes to mix with the population and “spread their propaganda”.

That is the official version of events, but it is far from the accounts of the families of the victims, residents of the town and the doctors who treated the wounded and deceased who have been arriving at the hospital facilities in the last two days.

Many allege that the Ethiopian authorities prevented the passage of ambulances to the site of the catastrophe in Togoga, aggravating the situation of the injured, so the real magnitude of the tragedy and the exact number of deaths would be unknown. “I have tried to leave Mekele four times to try to help people, but the soldiers would not let us go,” criticized an ambulance driver.

Today, in partnership with @EthioRedCross and medical personnel we have facilitated a second medical evacuation of wounded from Togoga and Hagerasalam to Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle. Medical vehicles and personnel must be respected at all times. https://t.co/4iH5K2cLqj – ICRC Africa (@ICRC_Africa) June 24, 2021



“Some of the injured people were in serious condition and taking them to an operating room was a matter of life and death,” denounced Nathalia Esteva Fraga, a worker for the International Committee of the Red Cross. Another Red Cross medical worker stressed that his ambulance was shot twice by Ethiopian soldiers trying to arrive and that they were held for 45 minutes before being returned to Mekele.

Since Tuesday, ambulances and medical teams have tried to travel the little less than 30 kilometers that separate the capital from the market, but were detained and returned by members of the Ethiopian Army. “We have been asking, but until now we have not got permission to go, so we do not know how many people are dead,” said one of the doctors in Mekele. “We are not allowed to go, they told us that whoever goes would be helping the TPLF troops,” the worker explained to the AP.

Several minors among those injured and killed by the bombing

The Ethiopian Army also denied that the target was the market. Adane said that the statements of the Tigrayano doctors about the minors and other civilians treated after the attack respond to the “propaganda of the TPLF, known for faking the injuries”, without accepting the civilian casualties of the bombing.

For their part, the passersby present at the attack tell a very different story of what happened. Gebregiorgies Gebrehaweri said he did not hear anything until the plane passed overhead, “then all of a sudden there was an explosion and shrapnel jumped everywhere,” described the 23-year-old, admitted to the hospital in Mekele, the capital of Tigray, with a wound in the lost. According to the victim, two of his friends died and he saw bodies everywhere, scattered on the ground.

“With my own eyes I saw the bodies of some 58 dead people,” Negash Araya said, estimating more than 200 wounded. Another surviving seller pointed out that the explosions devastated the market at a time when it was very crowded, with merchants and buyers.

Tsigabu Gebretinsae, a mother of six, lost her 22-year-old son in the attack. Beside him, his 12-year-old daughter cries in pain, her right hand shattered by the explosion. “I have lost a son, now I cannot lose another,” he lamented from the Mekele hospital, where dozens of injured children have been admitted.

Various international organizations, including the United Nations or the European Union, have condemned the air attack by the Ethiopian Army and expressed their “profound disturbance” over what happened. The Acting UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ramesh Rajasingham, stressed that “targeting civilians and indiscriminate attacks is prohibited.”

Confronting images from @afp at the hospital in Tigray’s capital where those wounded in an airstrike Tuesday are being treated. Ethiopia’s army today confirmed it carried out the strike but denied civilians were targeted, saying the operation was aimed at rebels not a busy market pic.twitter.com/Ewfnc5EZmc – Nick Perry (@nickeperry) June 24, 2021



Ethiopian prime minister denies there is a humanitarian crisis in Tigray

For his part, the Ethiopian Prime Minister and controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2019, Abiy Ahmed, has not commented on the issue. An attack that occurs shortly after the federal and regional elections last Monday, postponed for months by the pandemic and the conflict in Tigray, the only region of the country where the elections were not held.

Ahmed has been criticized for the massacre and humanitarian crisis that emerged in Tigray after in November 2020 he ordered a ground and air military operation, with the help of Eritrean troops, against the TPFL rebels. That same month, he was the seller of the fighting, which still continues and which has unleashed the worst humanitarian crisis and displacement in decades, with reports of human rights violations, massacres, sexual abuse and famine in the region as a result of the conflict.

Thousands of people have died and more than four million people face a food crisis in Tigray, of which 350,000 are at risk of severe famine, according to the World Food Program. In addition, more than 75,000 Ethiopians have fled to neighboring Sudan and there are two million internally displaced people.

“There is no hunger in Tigray,” Mr Abiy told the BBC’s Catherine Byaruhanga after he had voted. “There is a problem and the government is capable of fixing that.” More from our interview with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed @AbiyAhmedAli https://t.co/yUPJPeQKSZ – Catherine Byaruhanga (@cathkemi) June 21, 2021



The Ethiopian prime minister, in power since 2018, has denied that there is famine in the region, as well as the atrocities committed by his army. A situation that has been very difficult to report both by the international press, since the Government denied their entry into the country, and by independent humanitarian organizations, which have also been the target of attacks on occasions.

With AP and Reuters