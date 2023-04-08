Ababao, who told local media, confirmed that the decision to reorganize the special forces does not mean their final disarmament, but rather comes within the framework of organizing the forces in a regulated manner and integrating them with the official forces of the state, as these forces are included in the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and the Federal Police Forces.

The army’s speech comes after clashes took place between national and regional forces in the Amhara region, the second largest in Ethiopia, after the Amhara Special Forces units refused to hand over weapons within the framework of the merger process, according to local sources.

The Ethiopian government had announced the continuation of strict military measures against the Onqshni group, which was classified as terrorist by the Ethiopian Parliament and stationed in various regions of the Oromia region.

These developments come after Getachew was appointed as a temporary governor in the Tigray region, with whom the government signed a peace agreement after a two-year war.

Experts believe that the possibility of working for a single national army is a matter of great necessity, but the challenges are still present and may take time and effort from the government until it overcomes the regionalism and the sense of marginalization.