The Minister of Health of Ceuta, Javier Guerrero, and the general director of Health, Rebeca Benarroch, vaccinated against covid before their shift. Reduan / EFE

We have seen it countless times in movies that told us about pandemics. The picaresque, the cheating, the fights to get a vaccine before the other, the skipping of shifts, the marketing of the vaccines, the sale of the same to the highest bidder, the agreements that are not transparent. Now all of this happens in the real world. It is very difficult to accept that the vaccination campaign is more complex than the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, an unprecedented scientific and biotechnological milestone achieved in record time. Covid-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, is a pandemic. It affects everyone. And therefore, the solution to this pandemic must be global. It is useless to vaccinate Europe and the United States if we do not vaccinate Africa or South America in equal measure. And, in our corner of the world, it is useless to exhaustively vaccinate one European country if we cannot adequately vaccinate the rest. Thus we are not going to eradicate or control this pandemic.

What do the ethics of vaccination tell us? Remember that ethics helps us to resolve dilemmas in the face of values ​​(what we have decided as a society that is right or wrong) that come into conflict. The fourth of the principles of bioethics (ethics applied to life sciences) is that of justice. That all that therapeutic development, any vaccine or treatment developed to improve people’s health must be accessible to everyone, without distinction of gender, origin, age, social status, or economic level. And we already see that with the worldwide vaccination campaign for covid-19 this fourth principle is blowing up.

the same Secretary General of the World Health Organization (WHO) recalls that it is not acceptable that some Western countries reserve and accumulate millions of doses, in number greater than those they need to vaccinate their population (and that, among them, some obtain more vaccines and more quickly, paying a higher amount), while other developing countries have barely obtained a few hundred doses, which are absolutely insufficient for their needs.

But among all the situations that can occur in a vaccination campaign, the appearance of people, most with positions of responsibility, from all Administrations and from the entire political spectrum, who have skipped the established shifts and They have been vaccinated before their time, when all the people in the first group, residents and health and social health personnel of residences for the elderly and care for highly dependent persons, were not yet vaccinated. Or those of the second group, the first-line health and social-health personnel, as specified the covid-19 vaccination strategy in Spain. This is wrong, it is morally unacceptable, no excuses.

But now the question arises whether we should give these people the second dose or not. And the ethics of vaccination comes to our aid. These people should receive the second dose, because the good that we obtain by vaccinating them (protecting them and the rest of the population) is greater than the damage that they committed to society by getting vaccinated prematurely, or the damage that we would cause to society by interrupting the vaccination protocol and putting them and their environment at risk. It is therefore ethically advisable to administer the second dose, regardless of whether they receive a punishment, repudiation or administrative, social or economic penalty, which may lead to sanctions, fines, resignations or terminations. These offenders continue to have the right to be (correctly) vaccinated, however unacceptable their conduct may have been. Ethically, we cannot penalize them by leaving them without the second dose of the vaccine, without completing the process, where we would also end up losing the doses already administered and, when transferring them to the vaccination queue, they would end up receiving, again, the two doses and we would have wasted the first.

We need to bring concepts such as solidarity, justice and generosity to the table. We need the Covax protocol launched from the WHO is applied, that the rich countries acquire or help to acquire vaccines for the less favored countries, that they give them their surpluses that they will not use. We need to humanize the administration of vaccines against covid-19 so that they reach the whole world, equitably, following the protocols that are established, attending first to those who need them most. In short, we also need during the vaccination campaign, don’t forget about ethics.

Lluis Montoliu He is a scientific researcher at the CSIC and the CIBER on Rare Diseases at the National Center for Biotechnology

