The Ethics Commission of the PSRM issued a resolution in which it proposes to sanction «For serious and very serious offenses» to the militant Joaquín Sánchez, Murcian lawyer, for criticizing on social networks the motion of censure presented together with Ciudadanos. This was reported by the affiliate himself on his Facebook account, where he exhibits the document sent to him by the president of the Ethics Commission, Emilio Martínez Martínez, dated April 12. “As an affiliate, you have the right to express your opinion freely both on the issues with which you agree and support and those you disagree with, but you have the duty to do so in the appropriate forum,” says the committee’s opinion. “You, colleague, have not done so, and have used social networks improperly, as reflected in our internal regulations,” he adds.

The origin of the controversy is in a publication that Joaquín Sánchez made on his personal Facebook profile on April 2. It warned of the «ehigh political cost of the ‘motion-kamikaze’ that the PSOE of Conesa tried, with the ambitious Martínez Vidal (Cs) «, which in his opinion» could have dire consequences for citizens «. In the first place, he pointed out that the »poor balance« of the motion of censure was »to have four ex-Citizens councilors of the third level and no political capacity, plus a Ministry of Education in the hands of ex-Vox, of the same capacity as the previous «.

The militant also came to ruin the party in the PSRM for the conquest of the Murcia City Council, also through another motion of censure with Ciudadanos and Podemos. «It is curious that in the socialist ranks everything is sold as a great success for reaching the capital’s City Council, in the middle of an atypical legislature and with the projects of Ballesta boiled, untouchable and supervised by Mario Gómez, who will not stop claiming for a moment its maximum prominence and of perverting democratic representativeness by taking advantage of the situation to have more power than the votes obtained, “said the lawyer. “I really wonder if it is a moment of joy, tears or shame … after the fever of the last month, where only a few have won and 1,500,000 Murcians have been harmed,” he added. Before the opening of the file, the militant went ahead and requested his withdrawal from the party. Joaquín Sánchez was one of the lawyers who led the defense of the author of the catana crime, José Rabadán-