A purple light bathed the stage while 300 people, wearing chinstraps and following the recommendations of social distancing, burst into applause. For the first time since the pandemic began from the coronavirus, Israeli musician Aviv Geffen had played his electronic piano in front of a live audience.

“There is a miracle happening here today,” Geffen told the audience.

The February 22 show above a mall north of Tel Aviv, however, was not accessible to everyone. Only people with a “green passport” were admitted, confirming that they had been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had recovered from an infection.

The concert, very controlled, offered a preview of what is to come. Governments say to get vaccinated and have corroborating documentation It will facilitate travel, attendance at shows and other social gatherings.

This, however, raises the possibility of accentuating divisions by income level and access to vaccines, creating ethical and logistical dilemmas that concern rulers around the world.

Other governments are watching closely how Israelis, who have the most advanced vaccination program in the world, deal with the ethical aspect of this dynamic in which vaccines are used as currency and as a show of power.

Within Israel, green passports or certifications obtained through an app open doors. The country recently signed agreements with Greece and Cyprus by which they will recognize the vaccination tests of each country and more similar agreements are expected to shore up the tourism sector.

Those who are unwilling or unable to get immunized “will be left out,” said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

“It’s the only way to go for now ”Geffen said in an interview with the Associated Press.

The controls at the entrance to the nightclub, which admitted only people who could prove they were vaccinated, generated a sense of normalcy.

“People cannot live their life in the new world without these things,” said the musician. “You have to get vaccinated ”.

Not all

The vaccine, however, it is not available to everyone, either due to a problem of lack of supplies or costs. And there are people who do not want to be vaccinated for religious or other reasons. In Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, only half of the adult population received the two required vaccinations.

The government strongly promotes vaccination and the legislature approved a measure by which the health ministry can inform about who has not been vaccinated, so that different government agencies “encourage these people to get vaccinated.”

The government tries to exploit people’s desire to meet with friends and family, from going to street fairs, concerts like Geffen’s and other public venues.

“The green passport opens doors for you. You can go to restaurants, to the gym, to shows, ” said a government notice on February 21, the day that a good part of the economy was reactivated after a six-week stoppage due to an outbreak.

“How to get the passport? Go and get vaccinated right now ‘‘added the advertisement.

Getting vaccinated is easy in Israel, which has enough vaccines to inoculate everyone over the age of 16. But many countries do not have enough vaccines. And there the ethical and moral dilemmas arise.

“A basic human right is equality and non-discrimination, ” said Lawrence Gostin, Georgetown University professor and director of the World Health Organization’s Collaborative Center on National and Global Health Laws.

“There is a very big moral crisis around global equality because in high-income countries, like Israel, the United States or the European Union, we will probably have herd immunity by the end of the year, ” he said.” But in most low-income countries, the bulk of the population will not be vaccinated for years. Do we really want to prioritize those who already have so many privileges?”

The topic begins to disturb the international community as rich countries make progress in fighting the coronavirus and its variants.

Covax

In April of last year, the WHO launched an initiative known as COVAX to get vaccines to poor countries around the same time as they reached rich nations. But it did not achieve its goal and 80% of the first 210 million doses applied worldwide were in only 10 countries, according to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

While in many poor nations people are only beginning to be vaccinated, in rich nations they are already talking about the logistics of “green passports”, security and privacy.

The British government said it is studying the possibility of issuing some kind of “certification of COVID status ” in each person, which could be used by companies and large event organizers to admit people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted that such a step could cause problems.

“We cannot discriminate against those who, for whatever reason, cannot be vaccinated.”, he stated.

Several countries in Europe are striving to create their own vaccine certification systems to try to reactivate travel, generating the risk that the different systems are not homogeneous and do not work in other nations.

“There is a great danger that this will not work,” said Andrew Bud, CEO of facial biometrics company iProov, which is testing technology for a vaccine passport with the UK’s National Health Service.

The technical aspect of passports it may be easier to solve than the moral.

The main challenge is “ethical, social, political and legal,” Bud said. “How to balance the fundamental rights of citizens … for the benefit of society?”

Source: AP

