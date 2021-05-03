The Eternals, the phase 4 film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most anticipated productions by fans. Unlike the other installments, this one will emphasize what what happens after infinity war and the cosmic side of the movie franchise.

To the surprise of fans, Marvel Studios has released a new preview of what it has planned for the next few years. In the promotional video, you can see the first official images of The Eternal.

Marvel Studios news for Phase 4 of the MCU

In the promotional video you can see part of the cast of the film, which is made up of Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Don Lee, Kit Harington (Dane Whitman ), Gemma Chan, among others.

The Eternals will become the first film directed by an Oscar winner: Chloé zhao . The recognition of the filmmaker in the most recent edition of the Academy Awards has captured the attention of several followers who are waiting attentively for her vision of the Marvel Comics characters.

Official Synopsis of The Eternals

Eternals are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to leave the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy: the deviants.

The eternals release date

If Marvel Studios’ release schedule doesn’t change, Chloé Zhao’s movie It will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.