Gregorio Montes remembers perfectly the day he arrived at the Cañada Real, back in 1978: “We put up a wire fence, because you don’t know if it belongs to someone or not, and after a few days, if they haven’t taken it from you, then you’re staying” . 43 years later, he walks through the same streets he stepped on then as a young worker recently arrived from Andalusia, but with uncertainties that have changed little. Montes is part of the Cañada Real de Merinas neighborhood association, located in sector 2, within the municipality of Madrid, which originated in the 1980s to request the legalization of the situation of Cañada, the largest irregular settlement in Europe. “Especially in sectors 2 and 3”, qualifies Vanessa Valenzuela, president of the association, “and the basic services of electricity, water, asphalt …”. They have already had the water supply since 2019, the electricity is maintained with precarious facilities from more than two decades ago. “We want them to put the meters for us,” asks another neighbor, Avelino Otero, who lives a few meters from the association’s premises.

After years of bureaucratic labyrinths and an uncertain future for the settlement, in May 2017, all the political groups present in the Madrid Assembly and in the Coslada, Madrid and Rivas Town Halls signed a pact to try to find a solution. “There may be good will, but we always find ourselves against the wall of the administration”, criticizes Valenzuela, to which Otero adds: “It seems that they are waiting for the eve of the voting; they come, offer something, the voting passes and it’s all over ”.