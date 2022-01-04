Real Madrid left Getafe defeated and without solving the unknown that has been dragging since the 2021-22 season started: who is (or should be) the owner of the far right in the eleven guy of the white team. Up to three candidates paraded through the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum, but all of them can be hit, to a greater or lesser extent. And while, In the first game without Vinicius of the course, Madrid lost the three points on the road.

The eleven holder of Madrid of this course is read practically on a run: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Benzema, Vinicius … and the far right, which could be for Rodrygo, for Asensio, for Bale, for Hazard, for Lucas Vázquez … In Getafe, without Vinicius after his positive for COVID-19, Ancelotti pulled Asensio on the right and Rodrygo on the left, accompanying both to Benzema in the attack point. The proposal could not have been worse.

Between the two they did not make a single shot, not even shots blocked by the Getafe defenders. The Brazilian was participative, with 44 passes (36 good ones) in 67 minutes; the Balearic, just 17 passes (15 good ones) in the first half, the only thing he played, because he stayed in the locker room after the break to give Hazard entry. Rodrygo worked more in defense (four recoveries for one by Asensio), although he also lost many more balls (15 to 4). The general feeling was that the former Santos tried and did not come out; the Spaniard did not even try, and that is why he was Ancelotti’s first sacrifice.

With the entry of Hazard, Rodrygo returned to the right, where he did not improve his performance significantly and ended up finding the same path as Asensio, that of the bench, in the 67th minute to enter Mariano. The Belgian, surprising substitute in Getafe, was the best candidate of the three to occupy the position in the future: he did not make shots, but was very safe with the ball (27 good passes of 28) and combined several times with Benzema and Marcelo, generating the best moments of danger for Madrid in the second half. He was seen until a certain spark of the past: he tried two dribbles and both came out.

Ancelotti, between Hazard, Asensio, Rodrygo … and Peter

Hazard’s problem is in the tactical arrangement (his preferred position is on the left, where Vinicius plays, an untouchable) and also in that Ancelotti does not finish giving himself to him completely: “The decision to have Asensio and Rodrygo play has been for details, I preferred to start with them. I knew they would not last 90 minutes, COVID has passed, I had Hazard for the second half and he was brilliant, he tried with Marcelo on the left“Praise, but for a player who, without his main competitor for the position, started on the bench. There is something in Hazard that continues to scare Carletto.

And in this context, a new candidate arrives at the bidding: Peter Federico. The youth squad already had minutes at San Mamés against Athletic and returned to play against Getafe. Just minutes without much weight (four and the extension in Bilbao, six and seven extension in Getafe), but the young winger of the Colonia Marconi knew how to take advantage of them: in San Mamés he was able to score a goal and almost gave another to Jovic; In Getafe he had to be placed on the right lane due to the circumstances, but it was enough to leave a couple of precious dribbles and several centers to the heart of the area.

