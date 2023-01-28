british tv series Coronation Street began airing in December 1960. The first episode of EastEnders aired in February 1985. Both soap operas are still running and exert an irresistible fascination: they allow us to contemplate over the years how the child actor grows, matures, does good things, does bad things, gets old and dies (just like his audience ). There is nothing like it in the world, except the soap opera of the British royal family. Which is better and more popular with the public, in the UK and around the world.

The last plot twist in the series that we could call “The Royals” stars Harry Windsor, son of the current king and brother of the heir. Your book In the shadow (Spare) is, of course, the best seller in the world. It is logical, because Harry guts his famous family and because the text is of high quality: the authentic author of him, John Joseph Moehringer, also responsible for the excellent autobiography of André Agassi, openit is the best in its genre and you will not get on the keyboard for less than a million dollars.

The disembowelment is nothing new. The Windsors, formerly known as Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, basically do that: to gut each other. Those who are separated from the family do so through books (remember Diana, her true story, by Andrew Morton?) and bare-chested interviews; the core of the Windsors prefer to do it through the press, anonymously leaking wild stories, true or false, attributed to “palace sources”.

They do not rage out of vice, but out of necessity. The global interest in the adventures of the British royal family is an essential, but secondary factor. The essential thing is that the Windsors do not dedicate themselves to anything other than caring for their image. His image is the one reflected by the press, continually in need of news from the palace, the more tremendous, the better. And for the fierce British press (capable of “tapping” the Windsors’ phones) to speak well of one, or not to speak, it is necessary to offer them bait on another.

Carlos and Camila were, when Diana died in that infernal Parisian persecution of the paparazzi, the villains of the soap opera. Not now. They are king and queen and often seat at their table, as friends, individuals of the likes of Piers Morgan or Jeremy Clarkson, former host of the car show Top Gear. It is no coincidence that Clarkson, a racist and violent lout, wrote in the sun that he dreamed of the day when Meghan, Harry’s mixed-race American wife, would be “forced to parade naked through the streets of every British city while the crowd pelted her with handfuls of excrement.”

Carlos, with whom the press has been merciless for decades, has learned to play the game, what theorists call “symbiosis between the royal family and the popular press”: while the public hates another, it doesn’t hate you. It doesn’t matter if the hated one is your own son. It’s nothing personal, it’s public relations games concocted by teams of advisers who charge fortunes.

Things will change in future episodes. The show must go on.

