Former Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori greets supporters after voting in Lima on April 10, 2016. Mariana Bazo (Reuters)

“Critics say that Keiko doesn’t even beat panettone. Well, if she didn’t beat anyone, what’s the problem that I postulate? With these words, alluding to the cake of Italian origin that is usually consumed at Christmas, Keiko Fujimori has revealed her intentions to run for the fourth consecutive time for the Presidency of Peru. Each time she went to the second round, and on two occasions she lost by just over 40,000 votes. In horse riding, it could be said that Alberto Fujimori’s daughter always loses by a head; in athletics, by thousandths; and in pastry, that the bread usually burns in the oven door. In politics, her opponents prefer to say that she is a sore loser.

Keiko Fujimori has publicly reappeared after three setbacks: her separation from the American Mark Vito, the father of her two daughters; a visit to the surgeon to remove four benign tumors in her neck; and the judicial order that prevents him from leaving the country in the next 36 months due to the oral trial that is coming for the Cocktails case, where he is accused of money laundering and leading a criminal organization that received illegal contributions from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht under the guise of his Fuerza Popular party. However, her return to the scene is far from being that of a convalescing politician surrounded by justice, but rather that of a leader who has a majority in Congress, in a government without its own bench and with disapproval above 75%

More than a week ago, the leader of Fuerza Popular retook the reins of her group, and amended the plan to President Dina Boluarte: she said that “she has a triumphalist attitude with zero self-criticism”, she criticized several of her ministers, with harsh qualifiers and shortly after he maintained that the project to advance elections is still something “latent”. A direct dart towards Boluarte that in recent days has insisted on emphasizing to the population and her adversaries that this issue “is closed” and that she “will continue working until July 2026.”

It is the first confrontation between the two. Keiko Fujimori, in fact, has supported Boluarte in her six months in office, especially to defend her from the presidents of the region who have refused to recognize her investiture and who have criticized her way of dealing with the protests against her: Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from Mexico, and Gustavo Petro, from Colombia. Even implicitly acknowledging that there was no fraud in the 2021 general elections, where Boluarte joined Pedro Castillo’s board as his first vice president. “I strongly support those who have reached the presidency legally and constitutionally. That is the role that falls to all of us as Peruvians,” Fujimori tweeted in the middle of last month. His recent statements about the Executive show a change of strategy in political chess.

President Dina Boluarte responded with a suggestion that sounded like a challenge. “If Mrs. Fujimori has come out with this, I suggest that her bench raise it again because we as Executive have raised it twice and there it was (…) We, happily, would be there the next day, if approved in Parliament, calling for general elections,” he said with a fake smile. So far, Fujimori’s statements have caused a cabinet removal: Rosa Gutiérrez’s resignation from the Ministry of Health, who will go down in history with a broken promise: that her sector was capable of controlling dengue in two weeks. She said it herself in mid-May. To date, 161,000 infections and 287 deaths have been reported.

The reappearance of Keiko Fujimori has also brought with it a turn of the helm in the slogans of Fuerza Popular. The orange party revived the discussion on the advantages of having a bicameral Congress and promoted its approval in plenary to avoid a citizen referendum. Two weeks ago they came within one vote of achieving it — they needed 87 votes — and everything was put on hold again. while Hernando Elder brother Guerra García, spokesman for the group, defended the importance of having a Senate, Fujimori told the media the opposite: “That terrible image [del Congreso en las encuestas] It should make all groups reflect if this is the moment and if this is the Congress that has the legitimacy to create an additional House. I do not think so”. The second ordinary legislature of the Annual Period of Sessions 2022-2023 concluded this week without news in this regard after Fujimori lowered his thumb.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Quirinale, Letta: "Berlusconi divisive. We need a legislative pact" subscribe

On the possibility that it will present itself again as the great card of Fuerza Popular in the next general elections, former president Martín Vizcarra has said sardonically that even if he ran alone, he would remain in second place. “The white, null, flawed votes will win, those who do not go, those would win.” For his part, the journalist César Hildebrandt has predicted an “electoral burial”. “This time the rigor mortis it can be final. There is no return after four condolences, there is no vampire that endures four stakes. For the editor of the weekly Hildebrandt in his Thirteen his announcement could be an attempt to have a more dignified presence at the trial of the Cocktails case. “The lady wants to be sitting on the bench with the halo of being a party leader and not as what she really is: the head of a criminal organization that has powerful parliamentary representation.”

The return of the person who succeeded her mother as first lady of Peru in the 1990s has also come with a work under her arm: Keiko Fujimori is writing her first book. An early volume of her memoirs at her 48th birthday. “Among the things I needed to do was tell about my life, my sufferings, but also the positive. I want to leave a legacy, ”says the politician who is heading towards her fourth application. No one will be able to say that he did not try.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.