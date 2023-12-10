The American comedian Jimmy Durante, who spent the most prolific stage of his career in California, sang that “have you never had the feeling that you want to leave… and at the same time the feeling that you want to stay?” One year after the documentary’s release Harry & Meghan (Enrique and Meghan) on Netflix, six episodes in which the Sussexes presented their version of the break with the British royal family that led them to exile Californian, the couple has once again made a splash in the British tabloids. The reasons are two. Firstly, Henry of England’s battle against the British Ministry of the Interior, for having withdrawn from him, his wife and his two children the official escort that the rest of the members of the royal house enjoy. And secondly, the new book by the couple’s main journalist, Omid Scobie, Endgame. Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival (Final Game. Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Struggle for Survival), whose Dutch edition had to be abruptly withdrawn from bookstores because it expressly pointed out—due to an “error” by the publisher of which the author denied any responsibility—to the two members of the Windsors who, as Markle denounced in her now famous interview with the American presenter Oprah Winfrey, had expressed their curiosity to know the skin color that Archie, the first-born of the Sussexes, would have.

At first, no British media wanted to publish the names that half of Holland already knew, and that American newspapers like the The New York Times they had no problem revealing. It was the journalist and presenter Piers Morgan, whose particular vendetta with the couple caused his expulsion from the ITV network more than a year ago, who broke the taboo on his program on the station GBNews. They were, he noted, King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

If during the last year a certain truce-calm had been established between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, in which the citizens and the media seemed already tired of the battle, and both parties resigned to a civilized distancing, the resurgence of Accusations of racism have reignited tension and attention in the tabloids and the more mainstream British press. “With their power in decline, it is not surprising that the Sussexes would have floated the idea that an invitation to spend Christmas with the rest of the family at Sandringham [una de las residencias del rey] would have been well received,” he ironized in the Daily Telegraph one of its star columnists, Allison Pearson. “Now they can be forgotten. By publishing those two royal names, Omid Scobie has crushed the prospect of a reunion. It is war (…) The book is called Final game. The Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. We already know who the monarchy is fighting against. And there can only be one winner,” said Pearson.

“Feeling at home” in the United Kingdom

From a distance in California – he has not traveled to London this time – Prince Henry has embarked on his umpteenth legal battle. On this occasion, against the Ministry of the Interior. She accuses this government department of putting the safety of her children at risk by having withdrawn from the Sussexes the permanent escort that the rest of the Windsors enjoy, from the moment they stopped having an official role as members of the royal family to early 2020, by decision of Isabel II.

“The United Kingdom is my home. The United Kingdom is central to my children’s family legacy, and a place where I want them to feel as at home as they do now where they live in the United States. And that is not possible if I cannot keep them safe when they are on British soil,” Enrique assured in a written statement read in court by his lawyer Shaheed Fatima, a practicing Muslim who never takes off her hijab (the veil with the covering his head), specialized in Public and Private International Law. “I cannot put my wife in danger like that, and given my life experiences, I am also reluctant to put my own safety at risk,” Enrique said.

That feeling of wanting to leave… and not wanting to leave. Partly encouraged and aired by the Sussexes themselves or their allies, such as the journalist Scobie, but also encouraged by the tabloids, which can never avoid the temptation of stimulating the fray, in a game of action-reaction-action between the opposing parties. The conservative press, scandalized by the accusations of racism against the monarch – they refuse to accept that the publication was an accident – celebrated the apparent decision of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and his fiancée Olivia Henson, not to invite their wedding, next June at Chester Cathedral, to Enrique and Meghan. Kings Charles and Camilla, and the Princes of Wales, William and Catherine, will almost certainly attend. “The exclusion of Enrique and Meghan is a very hard blow for the couple, because Grosvenor is someone very close to Enrique, who became godfather to the Sussexes’ son, Archie. “He is the only friend that both Enrique and his brother Guillermo chose to sponsor his children,” wrote the newspaper’s editor-in-chief of royal affairs. The TimesRoya Nikkhah.

The Duke of Westminster’s decision, the media explained, was the only appropriate one in the current situation so as not to further cloud the internal conflicts of the Windsors. However, it took little time for the Sussexes to leak, through allies around them, that the decision not to go to the meeting of the largest landowner in the United Kingdom had been theirs. Enrique, according to the website Page Six, received the invitation “a few months ago” and personally called his friend Hugh to explain that his presence at the event would be very rare. In short, he didn’t go because he didn’t want to. To be and not to be, in an eternal return.