Queen Elizabeth II turns 95 this Wednesday, April 21, four days after the funeral in memory of her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, and with her mind already set on resume your official commitments next week, when he is scheduled to dispatch again with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Likewise, the palace attendants also plan formal events with charities or community associations, in which they would participate by telematic means from Windsor Castle.

Although today is his royal birthday, the officer will not be celebrated until June, in a great public ceremony, Trooping the Color, parade of the banner, in which regiments of the British Army and Commonwealth countries participate. The reason for this change of date is none other than that in April the weather is always worse than in June. But this year, as it also happened in 2020 due to the ravages of the coronavirus, it will not take place in the monumental center of London. The Royal House has reported that the organization of a minor parade in Windsor is being studied. For two reasons. One, the de-escalation in which the United Kingdom is immersed and, two, the recent death of Felipe de Edimburgo, who was by his side for more than seven decades.

In privacy



It is very likely that Elizabeth II will be visited this Wednesday by some members of her family, such as the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, or the Earls of Wessex, Edward and Sofia, who live near Windsor Castle and maintain a very close relationship with the Queen. In fact, these days it has been commented that Sofia was being a great support for her mother in law in these days of mourning. In addition, perhaps his first-born, Carlos, has informed him of the result of the conversations he has had in the last week with his children, Guillermo and Enrique, with the purpose of reconciling the animosity created by the recent and bitter interview on television with the Duke of Sussex. and his wife, Meghan Markle, with serious accusations for the Crown.

It is believed that this Friday, just two weeks after the death of her husband, the Queen will resume reading the documents contained in their red briefcases, in which they are distributed to the monarch, or to members of the Government, the papers that keep them up to date on the matters that concern them. Next week Boris Johnson will hold his weekly interview and will also proceed to the formal assent of the laws passed by Parliament.

Its first official act will be the Queen’s Speech, on May 11. It consists of reading the Government’s program for the new parliamentary year. It is an act with great pomp, which the sovereign presides with her heavy crown – weighing about two kilos – and in which, since the withdrawal of the Duke of Edinburgh from public events in 2017, she has been accompanied by Prince Charles.

In 2022 the Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated – seventy years of the reign of Elizabeth II – and the spokesmen of Buckingham Palace have not suggested a substantial change in its functions. Will follow residing at Windsor Castle as long as the pandemic continues, and she will participate in events, including visits within the United Kingdom, alone or accompanied by a member of her family.