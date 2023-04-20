Albert Camus never devoted too much ink to the subject of secularism: it seemed to him, to him who never knew anything else, that its benefits were well known. But in 1945, during one of the provisional governments that emerged from the end of the war, the Minister of Education introduced a bill to abolish the huge subsidies that the collaborationist Vichy regime had allocated to Catholic schools, only to have it almost withdrawn. immediately under pressure from the Christian Democrats. Camus, who at that time was writing opinion articles about him in the magazine combat, intervened in the debate to make a beautiful defense of the secular school, and not only for having been educated in it, but for having reached the conclusion, throughout his life, that a republic works better when the State only teaches “truths that are recognized by all”. The entire article is lucid and precise, but now I want to focus on his first words: “It is very annoying and a bit ridiculous,” says Camus, “to be forced, nowadays, to pronounce on the problem of secularism” .

And it is a bit melancholy to read this in today’s Colombia, where we are forced to pronounce ourselves on the subject all the time and in all tones: because what Camus calls the problem of secularism is one of those places in our democracy where there is more distance between theory and sad practice. The Constitution of 1886, which governed our lives for more than a century, had been promulgated “in the name of God, source of all authority,” declared that the Catholic religion was “that of the Nation” and was worthy of the protection of the public powers, and provided that public education should be organized “in accordance with the Catholic religion.” Of course, one can think that this Constitution reflected the homogeneous country of that time, but the truth is that it also reflected or contained a special mentality: the one that believed that the Catholic religion was the only way to live correctly, and everything else was a sin. . “Liberalism is a sin,” said the Church through the mouth of her priests. Half a century later, Bishop Miguel Ángel Builes famously said: “Killing liberals is not a sin.”

It took us too many years – and we had to kill each other too many times for reasons that were also religious, although sometimes they were disguised as political – to change that way of understanding the world. In this country, everything arrives late for us, as the poet Julio Flórez used to say, and sometimes, I say, it doesn’t even arrive. But the 1991 Constitution decided to risk building a country where we all had room, or that did not openly side with some citizens to the detriment of others, and in a couple of articles on freedom of religion and the equality of religions before the law it seemed to suggest yes, perhaps we were a secular republic. But he did it timidly, or without insisting too much on the problematic word, and we had to wait for a ruling from the Constitutional Court for us to fully believe it. (In this matter as in others, the Constitutional Court is the institution responsible for ensuring that we have not been trapped in stocks in the 19th century. But that is the subject of another column.)

Since then, secularism has been the object of misunderstandings, attacks, slander and even prevarication, and I dare say that a significant part of citizens, including congressmen, still do not have a really clear idea of ​​what it means. There are still those who believe, through ignorance or willful blindness, that secularism is the enemy of religion, or that a secular state is the same as an atheist state. And the defenders of secularism are forced to remember that this is not the case: a secular State is simply one that does not assume any religion, and, by not doing so, opens a space of freedom where all can be practiced. A secular State is not atheist: it is neutral and, precisely because it is neutral, it is the maximum guarantee that all citizens can practice the religion they want, meet in the churches they want and believe in the god they want. Or, also, not believing in any: being agnostic or atheist or peacefully disbelievers. I am an atheist, but I would be the first to denounce a political regime that prohibits religion or persecutes those who practice it, like the Stalinism of other times or the Nicaragua of these.

The issue has come up again in our conversations these days, after the removal as Police Commander of General Henry Sanabria, a religious fanatic, homophobic and reactionary, who in eight months turned the institution he commanded into a vehicle for his beliefs. : that Halloween was a devil’s strategy to lead children into the occult, that the role of women is to be discreet and modest, that the condom is an abortion method and homosexuals are to blame for HIV. Petro had appointed him last August, despite sufficient indications of his fundamentalist leanings, and was slow to remove him after his delusional statements. He even went so far as to defend it: “His or anyone’s religious beliefs,” he said, “must be respected. In our country there is freedom of religion, and we have said that we would never persecute anyone for their beliefs.”

All of that is true, of course; It is also irrelevant in this case. Well, here it was not about the convictions or beliefs of a citizen, nor about their right to have them or to practice them (although to the rest of us it seems that they discriminate, do harm and lead to intolerance), but about the transformation of a public institution into a confessional institution. And so it is: that institution had begun to function according to the religion of the person who headed it. The same thing happened during the attorney general’s office of Alejandro Ordóñez, who used the power of his office to persecute everything that seemed contrary to his religion: the right of women to abort in certain cases, for example, or marriage homosexual. In other words, citizens have the freedom to exercise their religious beliefs, which are protected by the Constitution of our secular country, but institutions cannot and should not assume anyone’s religious beliefs.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The best way to protect the freedom of all cults is for the State, whose institutions mark people’s lives, to have none. This, which seems obvious to some of us, is not for everyone, and for this reason it is necessary to return to pronounce on the subject from time to time. Although we find it annoying. But it will never be ridiculous.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez is a writer

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.