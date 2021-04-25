On the eve of playing his second consecutive Champions League semi-final and in second place in the French league just one point behind Lille, Mauricio Pochettino has achieved redirect a season of PSG that it did not look quite good under Tuchel’s command. The performances of Keylor Navas under sticks, the firmness of Marquinhos, the organization of Verratti and the power of Neymar, Mbappé and Di María as a whole they form an enviable staff but that has a weak point that has been the achilles heel of the Parisians for a few years, the right side.

Despite all the money that Nasser Al-Khelaifi has invested, PSG has not been able to find a guaranteed right-back. After Meunier’s turbulent departure, this year he has Florenzi (30) and Dagba (22), which do not convince within the club. The italian arrived yielded by Roma as a patch and his performances have left several doubts. In fact, from L’Equipe it is indicated that it is not to the taste of Mauricio Pochettino. While Dagba, which arrived at the quarry in 2016 does not convince the sports director Leonardo, again according to information from the aforementioned newspaper.

The board does not trust that the Frenchman, who had to start in both games against Bayern, be prepared to jump into ownership when Florenzi’s loan ends and that is why Leonardo is already working on finding a replacement for him. One of the names that has sounded the most is that of Spanish Hector Bellerín who has lost his position at Arsenal in recent weeks. After 10 years in London, Catalan contract ends in 2023 and it may be the ideal time for a change of scene. A few months ago it was estimated that his transfer could be around 50 million, but with his loss of prominence in the team that price could go down. What’s more PSG does not rule out selling Dagba which due to its youth has a good poster to be able to invest in a right side of guarantees.

For a few years that position has been the Achilles heel of the Parisians. Serge aurier was the owner of the lane until 2017 and after his departure the team has had Meunier, Florenzi, Dagba and even a very veteran Dani Alves, all of them being far from the level of many of their peers in the field. This summer the PSG will return to the load with the intention of finally putting an end to a problem that seems eternal.