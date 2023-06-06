It was the weekend of goodbyes. In San Ciro, and in tears, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said goodbye to football at the age of 41, understanding that enthusiasm alone is not enough to extend a career full of triumphs. Karim Benzema, the player who gave Real Madrid the most titles, left Chamartín to extend his career in the inflated Arab soccer. Lionel Messi left Paris with more sorrow than glory and Andrés Iniesta, on the verge of 40, is tempted to extend his life in some corner of the planet after his contract expired in Japan.

The talented and scorers have that privilege: push their career to the limit regardless of the age factor. Something that does not matter for the goalkeepers, where, for example, Gianluigi Buffón plans to extend his relationship for another year at Parma, who could not be promoted over the weekend. He would play like this at the age of 45 in the team where he was born.

While all this was happening with great media coverage, Humberto Suazo celebrated a new goal in Chilean soccer, defending the San Luis de Quillota jersey, already at the age of 42. The contribution in the nets of the striker, universally known as Pacifierallows his modest squad to be at the top of the Primera B standings, feeding the gunner’s illusion of returning to the highest division, even more so by saying, after celebrating his 300th goal, that “I will be 60 years old And I will continue to do the same.”

Suazo decided to return to the courts after a brief retirement because he felt that his conditions were intact. Champion with Colo Colo, idol in the Mexican Monterrey and with a brief stint at Zaragoza, he endured the harsh relegation with La Serena the previous season to sign with San Luis, one of the teams where he began his career. Educated at the Universidad Católica, he was the last net center forward for the Chilean team, qualifying for the World Cup in South Africa, where Marcelo Bielsa insisted on fielding him despite his injury problems.

Until a few months ago, he competed with another veteran gunner, Esteban Paredes, who said goodbye at the age of 41 after beating the record history of goals in Chilean soccer, although he did not have the history of Suazo in the national team. PacifierIn any case, he has another mark in mind: to be the oldest scorer to score in the Chilean league.

In the list there are illustrious names. Raimundo Orsi, Argentine naturalized Italian and world champion with the azzurra in 1934, he played his last season in Chile in 1943, defending Santiago National when he was already 41 years old. Mario Alberto Kempes, another who lifted the Cup, celebrated five goals in 1995, at the age of 42, playing for Fernández Vial. A record similar to that of the mythical Angel Labruna, who he once celebrated at age 41, with the colors of Rangers de Talca.

He record of longevity is still in the hands of another Argentine, Roberto The doll Coll, who took to the field playing for Palestino at the age of 43 years and 108 days in tow in 1968. It’s hard to say goodbye to scorers and it’s even harder to say goodbye. Jaime Ramírez, an illustrious striker for the Chilean national team who finished third in the 1962 World Cup, scored at the age of 40 in the 1972 Copa Libertadores defending Unión San Felipe. And, in the big look, the Cameroonian Roger Milla scored in the 1994 World Cup at the age of 42 years and 39 days.

If Suazo’s aspiration to continue extending his career comes true, all those records may succumb. And even threaten the reign of Kazuyoshi Miura, the Japanese who, at the age of 56, makes an appearance at Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division. Suffice it to remember that Stanley Matthews was knighted by the Queen of England and played until he was 50.

Meanwhile, in a weekend full of tears and goodbyes, Humberto Pacifier Suazo continues to dream of extending a goalscoring dream that, in his case, seems to have no end.