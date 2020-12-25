The eternal flame in the city of Noyabrsk of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug had to be extinguished due to severe frosts established in the region.

According to the city administration, the service organization temporarily shut off the gas supply to the system supplying the Eternal Flame due to low air temperature, reports TASS…

It is noted that gas supply will resume as soon as the thermometers rise.

On Friday morning, the air temperature in the city dropped below 46 degrees. All schoolchildren were advised not to be outside.

Earlier, forecasters warned about extremely low air temperatures down to minus 50 degrees, which will be established before the beginning of the new year in Western and Central Siberia.

The air temperature in Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Omsk, Kemerovo regions will be below the climatic norm by 20-24 degrees.