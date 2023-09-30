Still from ‘Enea’, by Pietro Castellitto.

Everyone knows Rome. And yet, not even its inhabitants ever completely dominate it. It will be because she “does not want owners,” as the ambitious Lebanese was warned in a famous sequence of the series. Criminal Rome. Or, more simply, because three millennia of history have entangled a mystery as extraordinary as it is indecipherable. From the empire of the Caesars to which more than one mafia tried; the beauty that takes your breath away and the garbage that clogs your nose; the poetry that Sulpicia or Trilussa wrote and the one that Francesco Totti’s boots designed in the countryside; nuns and drug dealers, brushstrokes and lines, spells and traffic jams, the art of oratory and getting by. For all this—and much more—the Eternal City has fed an equally endless story for centuries. Thousands of books, films or paintings have tried to cover it. Practically every neighborhood has its movie. And more keep coming: at the recent Venice festival, up to six works were focused on Rome. So many magnifying glasses to show even hidden, surprising and often gloomy corners. The spirit of Federico Fellini is still there. But cinema today tells a less magical vision: the agridolce vita.

More information

“It is a crossroads of wonderful contradictions. Sacred, very vulgar, difficult. The highest and the lowest. All this chaos is held together thanks to a sense of humor. Rome forces you to educate yourself in irony. If not, she kills you,” reflects Pietro Castellitto. There is no other way to explain that mortacci tua (literally “I shit on your dead”) can be used as an expression of affection. Or that a shrug of the shoulders is enough to desacralize everything. In the city where he was born 31 years ago, the filmmaker has set both his first feature film, The Predatorslike now the second, Enea. And it has precisely tried to rise while digging underground. Because his film follows the chick of a very wealthy bourgeoisie. So much so that the young man seeks in drugs, parties and violence the vital lymph that excessive comfort sucks from him. Here is all the evil that good Rome hides. Or, as Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the Venice Film Festival, said, “the big bruttezza [la gran fealdad]”.

Still from ‘Una sterminata domenica’, by Alain Parroni.

Inevitable to allude to the work of Paolo Sorrentino. It may even have marked a turning point in the film portrait of Rome. The Oscar for best international film—few cities, by the way, have starred in so many feature films with statuettes—made a place for it in the history of cinema. But, in the process, he left two other sentences. Once again, it was a stranger adopted by the city who best narrated it. After Vittorio de Sica from Sora, Fellini from Rimini, or Pier Paolo Pasolini from Santo Stefano: Sorrentino from Naples. Or Gianfranco Rosi, from Asmara (Eritrea), able to find in the documentary Sacred Gra peculiar existences on the side of the highway that not even the natives could imagine.

Perhaps because the children of mom Rome, they cannot distance themselves from it to see it: their love-hate bond is too strong, as described by another lover from abroad, Nicola Lagioia, in the book The city of the living. With the splendid exception, of course, of the very Roman Roberto Rossellini. Furthermore, in some way, The great beauty closed a chapter: difficult to better film the decadent and glorious beauty of the Trevi Fountain, the Spada Gallery or the Orange Garden. So most of the cinema about Rome, since then, has been dedicated to something else. And to areas and stories that barely appear in tourists’ photos. Like the empty Piazza Mazzini that Nanni Moretti crosses on a scooter in one of the best sequences of The sun of the future. That is, the contemporary version of those vespa rides through Garbatella, in Dear Diary. Like the coastline of Ostia, the old port, marginalized and flooded by pills in Non essere cattivo, by Claudio Caligari. Or like the real and fatal beating that the police gave to Stefano Cucchi, recovered by the film In my own skin.

Nanni Moretti (left) and Mathieu Amalric, in a still from ‘The Sun of the Future’.

In A domenica sterminata, award-winning debut by Alain Parroni, the great beauty It can only be seen from afar. Like a look at domes and roofs from the Gianicolo hill, perhaps the most sublime postcard of the Italian capital. The camera, however, zooms in on the day-to-day life of its three very young protagonists. They do not aspire to build basilicas or Colosseums: it is quite complicated to build a life. “From within, it can suffocate. Rome contains an ambiguity: it forces you to confront time, you cannot ignore history, even cinematic history. It invades you, it can take on a certain weight. But, at the same time, I grew up in the countryside where there is nothing, in what they call the periphery, and I am also influenced by Japanese cartoons or television series,” notes the director. He comes, then, with a new, different vision. Heir of Romulus and Remus, but also of anime. “From neorealism to [la serie] Neon Genesis Evangelion”, he sums it up.

Which is reflected in a film as lively and chaotic as its characters. And in a Rome observed through her eyes. “What have all these people done to deserve a statue?” says one of the three, skeptical of so much sculpture. “A sensory experience,” Barbera defined the film at the Venice Film Festival. Where was also seen Love, by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri, who searches the Tiber the memories of his missing mother; either Finally the dawn, by Saverio Costanzo, about the Cinecittà of the fifties, the cradle of dreams and great Hollywood productions, but also of nightmares and unsolved crimes; The current revival of the famous studies offers, on the other hand, the umpteenth example of the infinite Roman coming and going.

An image from ‘Love’, by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri.

The same theme returns in Adageby Stefano Sollima, the last stroke of his fresco (Roma Criminal, Suburra, ACAB…) on the wildest side of the city. And full of metaphors that help explain it. In the plot, the parents’ past sinks the shoulders of the new levies. And, on the screen, the streets suffer constant blackouts and an endless fire corners the city. Easy to think of Malagrotta and the other garbage dumps that burned these years. Or on public buses that combusted. Local scandals, with national and even global echoes. But, of course, also reasons for jokes among the locals, with comments like “Attack in the heart of Rome. Claimed by Atac [la empresa de transportes]” or “Since Nero nothing like this has been seen.”

Here’s another key: for better or worse, in Rome nothing matters much. Even the greatest of problems, within the framework of such ancient history, ends up diluted and relativized. The unbearable dirt of the Tiber can even turn a poor unfortunate person who falls into the water into a superhero, as in another celebrated recent film, They called him Jeeg Robot, by Gabriele Mainetti. A guy so peculiar and unsociable that, instead of trying to save the planet, he says: “People disgust me.” Okay, the few subway lines, the collapse every time it rains or the threat of gentrification. But emperors, barbaric invasions, revolutions passed through here. It won’t be that bad. “As long as I can remember, the Romans say that the city has never been worse,” Castellitto points out. And Parroni adds: “So many things happen that it can lead you to do nothing, it has to do with the Roman attitude. That is why my characters at the beginning are almost spectators of a film about Rome that has continued for millennia.” No one, of course, ever gets tired of seeing it.

Piefrancesco Favino, in a still from ‘Adagio’, by Stefano Sollima.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT