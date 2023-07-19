2023 marks the 80th anniversary of a key event during the Second World War: the decryption of the Enigma machine by the Allied side (thanks to the distinguished work of mathematician Alan Turing, among others). This device was used by the Germans to secretly transmit military plans, so its decryption greatly influenced the course of the war, at the same time that it represented a notable advance in cryptography. The course of the discipline is largely determined by a perpetual conflict: while some seek to transmit information securely through encryption, others will try to break those codes to access the information. This produces better and better systems.

The first ciphers to appear were monoalphabetic substitution ciphers. Its operation is very simple: each letter of the original message is changed by another character to produce an encrypted message. For example, all “e” are changed to “g”. The problem with this system is that the frequency of the letters of the original text is transmitted to the encrypted text. Thus, if there are many “g” and “q” in the encrypted message, these probably correspond to “e” and “a”, the most frequent letters in a text in Spanish. With this idea, developed in the technique of frequency analysis, we could start to crack the code. the story The Gold Bugby Edgar Allan Poe, intertwines the story with a detailed explanation of this method.

The “c” is repeated much more than other letters, such as the “g”, which is why it is identified as one of the most common letters, in this case, the “a”.

In response to this weakness, polyalphabetic substitution ciphers appeared. In them, a letter is not always coded to the same character, since the substitution rule changes throughout the text. In the classic examples of these systems, such as the Vigenère cipher, few substitution rules are used and it is easy to group the letters of the ciphertext according to which rule each one has been obtained with. Once the letters are separated into groups, each one of them is a text encrypted using a monoalphabetic substitution cipher, so frequency analysis can be applied.

Although the Enigma machine performs this same type of polyalphabetic encryption, it was a great advance over classical techniques. It has three rotors that establish a connection between a keyboard and a light panel. When a key is pressed, the letter to which it is encrypted lights up and the configuration of the rotors changes, so that a different rule is used for the next letter. The details of the internal mechanism mean that a huge number of different rules are used, making it extremely difficult to break the code: it is only possible if the initial configuration of the machine is known. Small system problems, together with the mathematical and computational advances of several years of work and some dose of luck, finally allowed the Enigma to be deciphered.

Enigma machine with 3 rotors. WIKIMEDIA COMMON

One of these weaknesses was the need to distribute information about the configuration of the machines in advance, running the risk that it could be intercepted. The difficulty of exchanging keys securely was, therefore, the next problem to be solved in order to make systems more robust. The answer did not come until the 1970s, with the Diffie-Hellman protocol.

Suppose Antonio and Beatriz want to encrypt their communications, for which they will need to agree on a secret key. This protocol eliminates the need to meet in person to do so. The underlying mathematical process is often explained as if it were a mixture of different paints. Both agents decide on a commonly used color, which need not be kept secret. And each one also secretly chooses a color, known only to themselves. By mixing their colors with the common paint, they get two new different colors, which will be the information they send.

If someone intercepts the information, they will have a hard time knowing your secret colors: even if they know the “public” color, separating the mixture to determine the colors that make it up is a very expensive process. However, when they receive it, they can add their secret color again, thus obtaining a mixture of the same three colors, which will be their common secret. For an interceptor to achieve the same final mix, it would have to separate one of the sent mixes and add the resulting private color to the other. Since this is infeasible, being too expensive, the protocol is secure.

Visual explanation of the Diffie–Hellman algorithm.

In reality, this process is not done with paint, but with mathematics. Its security is based on a quick operation to calculate on a computer, the exponentiation in modular arithmetic, but it is very difficult to undo knowing only the result. While usual exponentiation follows a clear pattern, exponentiation in modular arithmetic is very difficult to predict and therefore undo. This is known as the discrete logarithm problem.

Usual exponential vs. exponential in modular arithmetic.

But before agreeing on a common key, those involved in the communication need to be able to verify that the other person is not an impostor. For this, they use authentication certificates. Once this is done, you can use the Diffie–Hellman method to agree on a secret key, and finally send encrypted information. The actual processes are much more elaborate than described here, but these are fundamental ingredients, and they are essential to the secure communication on the internet. Although the field is constantly evolving, these protocols have been completely secure for many years. However, there will never be a shortage of people trying to break them, so the crypto battle is never over.

Laura Castilla Spanish and Javier Penafiel Tomás are pre-doctoral researchers at the Complutense University of Madrid and the Higher Council for Scientific Research, respectively, and members of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

