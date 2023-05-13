“Absolute disqualification during the time of sentence.” That is the phrase that is repeated repeatedly in a large part of the sentences against the 44 former members of the dissolved ETA ―seven of them convicted of crimes of murder or manslaughter― who will contest the regional and municipal elections on May 28 in the EH Bildu candidacies. Its presence in the lists on the left abertzaledenounced on Tuesday by the Collective of Victims of Terrorism (Covite), has caused discomfort among the victims themselves and a huge political commotion used by the PP to charge against the PSOE of Pedro Sánchez, whom the formation abertzale Parliament has supported. Another association of victims, Dignity and Justice, has even filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office, which has yet to be analyzed, to annul these candidacies if the General Electoral Law has finally been violated.

However, a report prepared by the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT) concludes that all of them can be candidates, since currently there is no legal impediment to them due to those convictions. The disqualification sentences, absolute or special, that the courts imposed on them at the time have already been served. EL PAÍS has verified with the judicial documents that this is the case, for example, with five of the seven convicted of murder or manslaughter. This circumstance removes the possibility of prosecuting their presence on the EH Bildu lists or, as Vox has proposed, studying the outlawing of the coalition abertzale.

The study prepared by the AVT details that of the 44 indicated candidates, there are two on which there is no conviction. In one case, that of Adolfo Araiz Flamarique, spokesman for EH Bildu in the Parliament of Navarra in the legislature that is now coming to an end and who is the party’s number two in this community in the next regional elections, because he has never been firmly condemned . In 1999, the Constitutional Court annulled the one that had been imposed on him two years earlier by the Supreme Court as a member of the leadership of the former Herri Batasuna. The other is that of Sonia Respaldiza, who occupies the sixth place on the list of the formation to the mayoralty of Llodio (Álava). In her case, there is no judicial record that she was tried or convicted in any terrorism case, although her name appeared in a document seized from a former head of the terrorist organization.

Of the 42 remaining candidates, the analysis carried out by the association’s legal team highlights that in the 25 in which it had access to the sentence, the disqualification sentence has already been served. In three others, handed down by French courts, this penalty was not even imposed. Of the other 14 candidates, the AVT admits not having accessed the document of the sentence that sentenced them, but concludes that, due to the sentence imposed and the date it was handed down, if absolute disqualification had been imposed “it would be fulfilled” and considers “unlikely” that they will be punished with a special one for when they leave jail.

In the case of the seven convicted of crimes of murder or manslaughter, the sentences to which this newspaper has had access confirm this point. Thus, Agustín Muiños Días, who is running for the mayoralty of Legutio (Álava) at number six on the EH Bildu list, was sentenced in 1985 to 29 years in prison for the murder, in 1983, of the businessman José Antonio Julián Bayano . In the ruling, the magistrates included that this penalty entailed “absolute disqualification” during the time it was executed. In similar terms is expressed the sentence that sentenced Juan Ramón Rojo González, number 21 on the list for mayor of Irun (Gipuzkoa), to 55 years in prison for the murder of Francisco Gil Mendoza and the wounding of a brother of this in 1991.

Lander Maruri Basagoiti ―second alternate on the list for mayor of Zierbena (Bizkaia)― and Asier Uribarri Benito ―number four on the list for mayor of Maruri-Jatabe (Bizkaia)― were sentenced in 2001 to 16 years in prison each for their participation as accomplices in the murder, in 1997, of the civil guard José Manuel García Fernández. The ruling that sentenced both also included the accessory penalty of absolute disqualification “during the time of sentence.” The same expression includes the sentence that sentenced José Antonio Torre Altonaga, alias Medius, for his collaboration in the attack that cost the lives, in 1978, of two workers in the works of the Lemoniz nuclear power plant. Then sentenced to 20 years in prison, on May 28 he will be the second substitute for EH Bildu on the list for mayor of Mungia (Bizkaia).

In the case of the other two candidates convicted of murder, Begoña Uzkudun Etxenagusia and Juan Carlos Arriaga Martínez, the AVT study points in the same direction. Uzkudun, who is number three on the list for mayor of Errezil (Gipuzkoa), received two sentences in 1989 that totaled more than 100 years in prison for two fatal attacks. In both sentences, the disqualification was only during the maximum time of serving the sentence, then set at 30 years. The same goes for Arriaga, number three on the list for mayor of Berrioplano (Navarra), and who was sentenced in 1989 to 29 years in prison for the 1984 murder of businessman and retired Army commander Jesús Alcocer Jiménez.

