ETA member Soledad Iparraguirre, alias Anboto or Marisol, has hardly spoken in his tenth trial held in Spain, which was hosted on Thursday by the National Court. The terrorist has only taken the floor to accept the request of 70 years and 8 months in prison that the Prosecutor’s Office demanded for her for the murder of two policemen in Vitoria in August 1987, during the patron saint festivities of the Virgen Blanca. With this movement, Anboto adds her eighth conviction since France, where she was also sentenced for her membership in the gang, authorized her extradition in 2019 so that she could be tried for the cases that she had pending. To this day, her bloody record already adds up to almost 369 years in prison.

At the time of the Vitoria attack, Anboto was part of the arab command. According to the conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office, whose accusation has been joined by the AVT (Association of Victims of Terrorism), this small group of ETA had targeted the National Police agents who “regularly” went to a source located in the High of Armentia. So, as the terrorist admitted this Thursday when accepting the story of the public ministry, she herself participated in the preparation of an explosive device made up of 36 kilos of ammonal and 40 kilos of shrapnel, which they then placed in the area and which they were detonated remotely when a Corps vehicle approached.

The attack caused two deaths: agents Rafael Mucientes and Antonio Ligero, who left behind widows and children. It also caused serious injuries to a woman who was in the area. “Anboto was aware that, with said action, it could cause the death of any other person who was in the vicinity, and damage to the goods that the blast wave reached, which he assumed,” the Prosecutor’s Office states.

the ten judgments

Anboto, who became head of ETA and who still has more cases pending, has already accumulated ten trials in the National High Court. Of these, eight have resulted in convictions. In addition to the sentence this Thursday, the ETA member accumulates 122 years in prison for the murder of Luciano Cortizo, commander of the Army, in 1995; 50 years for the shooting in 1995 against the policemen who guarded the entrance to the DNI offices in Bilbao —which caused the death of one agent and left another quadriplegic—; 11 years in prison for placing a bomb in 1994 next to a bank in Getxo (Bizkaia), which caused no victims; 39 years for the murder in 1985 of Estanislao Galíndez, postman from the Alava town of Amurrio, whom the gang considered a confidant of the security forces; 15 years for ordering the death of King Juan Carlos I on the occasion of the inauguration of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao in 1997; and 15 years for the attack on the Amurrio Palace of Justice in 1996, which left no fatalities.

The Spanish courts have also acquitted the terrorist for two other crimes: the attack committed in 1997 against a police station in Oviedo and the placement of a car bomb next to the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria in 1985. The Prosecutor’s Office appealed both resolutions to the Supreme .

Anboto has more open fronts. His name is found on the list of 21 former ETA leaders investigated by the National High Court as “mediate perpetrators by domain” of the attacks committed by their subordinates – a kind of intellectual instigators of the crimes, having absolute control of the gang. —: among other cases, for the attack against Judge Francisco Querol, in which the judge and three other people lost their lives; and the attack on the headquarters of the Civil Guard in Santa Pola (Alicante), which left two dead —one of the two, a six-year-old girl— and more than fifty wounded. The trail of Iparraguirre is also followed for the murder in 1985 of Carlos Díaz Arcocha, the first head of the Ertzaintza. In this case, for allegedly providing information about the victim.