Hardware manufacturer Thrustmaster has just Swap X2 Elden Ring Edition announced The official controller of Shadow of the Erdtree compatible with PC and Xbox. This is naturally a customized version of the Eswap X2 controller, decorated with an Elden Ring theme.

Fully customizable

Thrustmaster’s Eswap controllers are famous for many customization options, guaranteed by the modular system with which they are built. The controller page further explains: “You will be immediately won over by the extraordinary responsiveness of the mechanical buttons, which exceed the speed of traditional membrane buttons by 64%.”

In addition to hardware customization, the Swap X2 Elden Ring can also be configured via software thanks to the ThrustmapperX proprietary software, downloadable for free. You can therefore vary the sensitivity of the mini-sticks, that of the triggers and reassign all the buttons.

The site also reports other details, such as the dimensions of 160x120x60mm for a weight of 300g. Furthermore, in the package you will find:

1x ESWAP X2 PRO Controller Elden Ring Edition

2x Interchangeable mini-stick modules

2x Interchangeable Grip Modules

2x interchangeable triggers

1x Interchangeable “D-IPPON” Four-way D-pad Module

2x Additional caps for mini-sticks

1x Power Cable

1x Screwdriver to remove modules

1x Case for storing screwdriver and cable

Quick Start Guide and Warranty Information

The price of so much beauty it’s definitely high, given that we’re talking about €199 (it’s a Pro class controller), but what wouldn’t we do to be prepared for the new challenges that await us?