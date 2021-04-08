The Estrella de Levante Foundation is one step away from being official since this Thursday it was registered in the Registry of Foundations of the Autonomous Community of Murcia. The general director of Estrella de Levante, Pedro Marín, together with the management team of Estrella de Levante, visited this Thursday at the Palacio de San Esteban the president of the Murcia Region, Fernando López Miras, who has been accompanied by the counselor of the Presidency , Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño and the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, to publicize the launch of the new Estrella de Levante Foundation.

The General Director of Estrella de Levante presented what will be the Foundation, a newly created company that will work areas in four main areas: Culture and Traditions, Social Action, Gastronomy and Environment and Sustainability, with a special focus on the Mar Menor.

From the foundation they stressed that “with the creation of this new entity Estrella de Levante reinforces its commitment and involvement with society and the environment, areas in which the Murcian brewery has worked with special dedication in recent years. The scope of action of the Estrella de Levante Foundation will be throughout the entire area of ​​influence of the brewery in the Levante: Region of Murcia, Alicante, Almería and Albacete «.

Pedro Marín, president of the Estrella de Levante Foundation, explained that “in a few weeks the foundation will be up and running, since we have the full support of the Autonomous Community and the backing of the Ministry of Agriculture as a protective partner.” The Foundation was registered in the registry of foundations of the Autonomous Community, dependent on the Ministry of the Presidency of the autonomous government. For Marín «it is about one more instrument to increase involvement with society, which will give us the capacity to continue to be a reference in social responsibility ”.

In the coming weeks there will be an official presentation of the Estrella de Levante Foundation, which in addition to an internal board of trustees, has the support of an External Advisory Committee formed by experts of recognized prestige and experience in the work areas. In addition, the Estrella de Levante Foundation will have Yayo Delgado as manager and Juan Antonio López Abadía, technical director of Estrella de Levante, Maribel Romero, responsible for Marketing of the brewery and Juana Sánchez, also responsible for Human Resources, as members of the committee internal to the new entity.