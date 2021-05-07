The Levante Star Foundation presented this Friday a project to clean, together with the Fishermen’s Association of San Pedro del Pinatar, the seabed of the Mar Menor ,. This is the first project to become a reality thanks to the new foundation, which this morning was presented in society on the shores of the Mar Menor, at the Maloca restaurant in La Manga.

The Estrella de Levante Foundation was created with the objective of «Become a significant social agent in the Levante area» (Region of Murcia, Alicante, Albacete and Almería), participating in the preservation of culture and traditions, favoring social action in favor of groups at risk of exclusion, promoting care for the environment and sustainability with special interest in the Sea Menor, the Segura Basin and in the development of a circular economy and the promotion of clean energies, as well as promoting the values ​​of Levante gastronomy.

«With this project, the Murcian brewery takes a further step in the commitment that for years it has been demonstrating with its work in the different areas in which the newly launched entity will focus: culture and traditions, gastronomy, social action and environment and sustainability», Says Estrella de Levante in a statement.

«The Foundation will allow all the effort to be involved in society to be better channeled. We do not want the Foundation to be a destination for actions, we want the Foundation to be an engine of actions. We are going to have a maxim, which will be: materialize real projects »explained Pedro Marín, general director of Estrella de Levante and president of the new Foundation.

The journalist and presenter Carmen Vilches was in charge of directing the presentation ceremony, which had the participation of Yayo Delgado, manager of the new organization and responsible for Communication and External Relations of Estrella de Levante; Juan Antonio Abadía, technical director of the brewery; Maribel Romero, Marketing Manager; and Juana Sánchez, responsible for Human Resources at Estrella de Levante and also members of the internal committee. They were accompanied by the members of the advisory committee and experts in each of the Foundation’s work areas, made up of Tomás Martínez Pagán, advisor to the Culture and Traditions area; Marta Ferrero, Social Action advisor; Carmen Reverte, from Gastronomy; and Carlos García Izquierdo, of Environment and Sustainability.

Respecting the limitations and restrictions established due to the pandemic, fifty attendees attended the event, including the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, who closed the event as the highest authority; the Vice President of the Region of Murcia, Isabel Franco, who also took part in the event and the Vice Mayor of Cartagena; and Noelia Arroyo, who served as hostess and welcomed everyone.

In addition, the new Foundation’s team was accompanied by the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Youth and Sports, Marcos Ortuño; José Miguel Luengo, mayor of San Javier; Mario Cervera, mayor of Los Alcázares; and the president of the Cartagena Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz, as well as general directors of the regional government and councilors from different municipalities. Social organizations of great value to society such as the Red Cross, Jesús Abandonado, Cáritas, and Plena Inclusión and associations linked to the Environment and the Mar Menor, such as ANSE, Pacto por el Mar Menor, among other friends and collaborators of the beer brand.

Special involvement in the care of the Mar Menor



Every year, the Estrella de Levante Foundation will set objectives to follow that will be carried out in projects based on the different work areas. In addition, annually will be created an official document that will include a summary of all activities carried out by the Foundation.

One of the first projects in which the Foundation will focus its attention will be on the environmental restoration of the Mar Menor. In the words of its president: “We wanted the first project of this foundation to focus on this emblematic regional environment because it is one of the hallmarks of the Region of Murcia.” This initial project consists of the cleaning of the Mar Menor in collaboration with the Fishermen’s Association which will lie, in a first phase, in the tracking of the different beaches and the identification of the areas affected by waste, for a subsequent action with the collection of this waste.

For Pedro Marín, «it is a true honor to preside over the Estrella de Levante Foundation. It is because of being able to put one more link to unite the dedication and work of so many people who already dedicate their daily effort to this great common goal.